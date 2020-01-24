OMAHA – The Weeping Water girls found themselves in unfamiliar territory on the scoreboard early in Thursday night’s game against Omaha Brownell-Talbot.
The Indians arrived in a spot on the scoring map they recognized by the end of the evening.
Weeping Water survived a challenge from Omaha Brownell-Talbot to win 56-47. The Indians (16-1) had won 14 times by double digits this season but found themselves in a battle with the Raiders (7-7). Omaha Brownell-Talbot led 11-2 early on and stayed within 44-40 with three minutes left.
WWHS head coach Joel Haveman said the Indians gained several valuable lessons from the experience. He said that would pay off for the team during the final stretch of the season.
“We definitely had a lot of conversations throughout the game about playing through adversity and staying positive,” Haveman said. “It’s not always going to go your way at every moment in a basketball game, and Brownell-Talbot did a good job of sticking to their game plan the whole night.
“The thing that was good to see was that the girls pulled together and found a way to win. They didn’t get down on themselves or each other. They stuck together and came through it.”
Fans watched Omaha Brownell-Talbot surge out to an 11-2 lead in the first four minutes. The team ran efficient offense and drained a series of open looks against the Indians.
“They just made a lot of shots right away and played really well,” Haveman said. “We’ve got a lot of respect for Brownell-Talbot’s program. They play hard and play the right way, and they certainly did that in those first four minutes or so.”
Weeping Water struck back in the last 3:11 of the period. Grace Cave made assists to Peyton Barrett and Reba Wilson for layups on consecutive trips, and two free throws from Barrett cut the gap to 13-8 in the next minute. A 3-pointer by Cave and layup from Barrett deadlocked the game at 13-13 when the first-quarter buzzer sounded.
The Indians surged ahead 24-15 over the next four minutes. Bailee Nissen’s rebounding abilities led to a basket from Cave on the team’s second possession of the period, and Nissen then sank a layup off an assist by Wilson. Nissen, Wilson, Karley Ridge, Barrett and Cave added points to create a 29-23 halftime edge.
Omaha Brownell-Talbot stuck with the Indians in the second half. A putback by Grace Thaden cut the gap to 31-27 midway through the third quarter, and the team scored nine straight points to remain within 41-37. A short jumper by Katherine Thaden and free throw by Cecan Porter changed the scoreboard to 44-40.
Weeping Water relied on free-throw shooting to create the winning margin. The team went 12-of-14 from the stripe in the final 2:49. Wilson, Cave and Barrett all sank foul shots for the Indians.
Barrett collected a double-double with 21 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Cave pocketed 19 points, four assists, two blocks and two steals, and Wilson produced five points, two steals and one assist.
Nissen chipped in four points and four rebounds and Ridge had four points, two assists, two steals and one block. Aronson scored three points and Twomey helped the team with her defense.
Haveman said on-floor communication helped the Indians find solutions to many problems Omaha Brownell-Talbot presented in the game. He said that showed that Weeping Water athletes trusted one another and were comfortable with their roles on the court.
“They had a lot of conversations on the floor with each other, which was good to see,” Haveman said. “They’re taking ownership of this team and are figuring out answers as a group. They’re really working together well, which I think is one of our biggest strengths. It takes a team effort to win games and the girls did that tonight.”
Weeping Water 13 16 12 15 – 56
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 13 10 7 17 – 47
Weeping Water (56)
Aronson 3, Wilson 5, Cave 19, Barrett 21, Nissen 4, Twomey 0, Ridge 4.