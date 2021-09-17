Indians take down Raiders at home

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water relied on serving and blocking to secure a home victory over Omaha Brownell-Talbot on Tuesday night.

The Indians defeated the Raiders 25-16, 25-18, 27-25 at Weeping Water Activities Center. Omaha Brownell-Talbot enjoyed a 25-15 edge in the kill department, but WWHS found other ways to post points.

One of the team’s top strategies was stopping the Raiders at the net. Weeping Water finished with eight solo and 31 assisted blocks during the evening.

Riley Hiller and Sammi Burch led that effort throughout the night. Hiller generated three solo and eight assisted blocks and Burch made two solo and ten assisted stuffs. Karley Ridge produced two solo blocks and Brinkley McAdams had one solo and five assisted plays. Emily Ridge, Lexi Mogensen and Abby Meeske tallied assisted blocks for the Indians.

Weeping Water also enjoyed scoring success at the service line. The team finished 68-of-75 at the stripe and collected ten aces.

Burch went 13-of-13 with one ace and Mogensen reeled off four aces during her 18-of-19 night. Hiller helped the team with two aces in her 12-of-14 effort, and Meeske pocketed a pair of aces in her 14-of-16 outing.