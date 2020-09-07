Indians take on Tri County at home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEEPING WATER – Tri County began the season with many pieces from the program’s Class D-1 quarterfinal puzzle of a year ago.

Those players helped the Trojans pick up a road victory over Weeping Water on Friday night.

Tri County relied on a strong offense to stop Weeping Water 52-20. Jack Holsing collected four touchdowns on the ground and Cole Siems fired three scoring strikes through the air.

Tri County (2-0) went ahead 20-0 in the first quarter after Holsing scored on runs of 60, 13 and 29 yards. Weeping Water (1-1) cut into the gap when Hunter Mortimer found Zack Smith on a 12-yard touchdown pass, but Tri County regained control of the game. Holsing scored on a short run and Siems connected with Grant Lewandowski on two touchdown throws.

Weeping Water crossed the goal line twice in the fourth period. Nolan Blevins produced a 29-yard touchdown run and Levi Neumeister found Sayler Rhodes for a 13-yard TD pass.

Mortimer went 9-of-28 through the air for 87 yards and one touchdown. He also ran 13 times for 41 yards. Blevins finished with 64 yards on 15 carries and Rhodes had 37 yards on three attempts.