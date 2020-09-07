Indians take on Tri County at home

WEEPING WATER – Tri County began the season with many pieces from the program’s Class D-1 quarterfinal puzzle of a year ago.
Those players helped the Trojans pick up a road victory over Weeping Water on Friday night.
Tri County relied on a strong offense to stop Weeping Water 52-20. Jack Holsing collected four touchdowns on the ground and Cole Siems fired three scoring strikes through the air.
Tri County (2-0) went ahead 20-0 in the first quarter after Holsing scored on runs of 60, 13 and 29 yards. Weeping Water (1-1) cut into the gap when Hunter Mortimer found Zack Smith on a 12-yard touchdown pass, but Tri County regained control of the game. Holsing scored on a short run and Siems connected with Grant Lewandowski on two touchdown throws.
Weeping Water crossed the goal line twice in the fourth period. Nolan Blevins produced a 29-yard touchdown run and Levi Neumeister found Sayler Rhodes for a 13-yard TD pass.
Mortimer went 9-of-28 through the air for 87 yards and one touchdown. He also ran 13 times for 41 yards. Blevins finished with 64 yards on 15 carries and Rhodes had 37 yards on three attempts.
Blevins registered six receptions for 37 yards and Neumeister caught two passes for 38 yards. Rhodes, Smith and Keegan McDonald each caught one pass.
Smith helped Weeping Water’s defense with five solo tackles. Jason Burch made four solo and three assisted tackles, Neumeister tallied four solo and two assisted stops and Blevins made three solo and three assisted plays. Ethan Essary and Carter Mogensen each had two solo tackles.
Weeping Water will travel to Tecumseh next Friday for a game against Johnson County Central (0-2). The Indians and Thunderbirds will start action at 7 p.m.
Tri County 20 18 8 6 – 52
Weeping Water 0 6 0 14 – 20
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
TRI – Holsing 60 run (run no good)
TRI – Holsing 13 run (Garrison run)
TRI – Holsing 29 run (run no good)
2nd Quarter
WW – Smith 12 pass from Mortimer (run no good)
TRI – Holsing 1 run (run no good)
TRI – Lewandowski 46 pass from Cole Siems (run no good)
TRI – Lewandowski 41 pass from Cole Siems (run no good)
3rd Quarter
TRI – Lewandowski 5 pass from Cole Siems (Weichel run)
4th Quarter
WW – Blevins 29 run (Mortimer run)
WW – Rhodes 13 pass from Neumeister (run no good)
TRI – Carter Siems 6 run (run no good)
