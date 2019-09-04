BOYS TOWN – Weeping Water volleyball athletes brought a championship trophy home Saturday with three victories on Boys Town’s court.
The Indians claimed the title at the Boys Town Quad with triumphs over Boys Town, Omaha Nation and Whiting. Weeping Water swept all three matches during the day.
Weeping Water 2, Boys Town 0
The Indians defeated Boys Town 25-11, 25-16 with efficient offense. Reagan Aronson and Peyton Barrett each pocketed eight kills and Abby Meeske knocked home three kills. Addi Bickford added a pair of kills for Weeping Water.
Bickford posted 17 assists and went 10-of-10 serving with one ace. Barrett finished 13-of-14 serving with two aces and Aronson added one ace and three digs. Lexi Mogensen registered two aces and four digs and Kelsi Vogler and Karley Ridge each made one solo block. Riley Hohn and Sam Hammons each saw court time for the team.
Weeping Water 2, Whiting 0
Weeping Water won 25-17, 25-21 over the Iowa-based school. The team made 15 kills and 12 aces in the match.
Aronson helped the Indians with two kills, two aces, one solo block and two digs. Barrett collected five kills and four aces and Bickford tallied 12 assists and one kill. Bickford also finished 13-of-13 serving with three aces.
Meeske made four kills and one ace and Ridge, Vogler and Mogensen all had one kill. Ridge and Mogensen each chipped in an ace for the Indians.
Weeping Water 2, Omaha Nation 0
WWHS stopped Omaha Nation 25-12, 25-11 to secure the tournament title. Barrett guided the team’s offense with nine kills on 25 swings. She added two aces and four digs in the victory.
Mogensen went 8-of-8 serving with three aces and Bickford had two kills, 12 assists and one dig. Aronson generated two kills, one ace and two digs and Ridge produced a pair of solo blocks. Meeske tallied two kills and Vogler and Hohn each saw playing time.