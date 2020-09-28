Indians win game over Cedar Bluffs

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR BLUFFS – Weeping Water relied on many lightning bolts of offense to thunder past Cedar Bluffs on Friday night.

The Indians dominated the Wildcats 60-14 in a District D1-1 matchup. Weeping Water (4-1) scored four touchdowns in the first quarter and led 52-0 at halftime.

Weeping Water took advantage of good field position on the opening series after recovering an onside kick. Nolan Blevins capped the 35-yard drive with a 10-yard touchdown run.

The Indians then turned to their quick-strike capabilities. Blevins sprinted away from Cedar Bluffs on a 60-yard scoring run, and Hunter Mortimer produced a 64-yard touchdown gallop on the next drive. Blevins ended the period with a 70-yard touchdown run.

Mortimer and Zack Smith teamed up for a 57-yard pitch-and-catch touchdown to open the second quarter. Blevins then finished the next two drives with touchdowns. He cruised into the end zone on a 22-yard run and hauled in a 50-yard pass from Mortimer.

Cedar Bluffs (0-5) had one touchdown in the third quarter and crossed the goal line once in the fourth period. Weeping Water created the final margin when Tyler Essary scored from five yards out late in the game.