Iverson set to play baseball for Shockers

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth senior Drew Iverson has used pinpoint accuracy to strike out dozens of batters during his high school baseball career.

He pinned down his college decision Wednesday with the same type of precision and poise.

Iverson signed a letter of intent to play baseball at Wichita State University. Friends and family members watched him join a program that has appeared in the NCAA College World Series seven times. The Division I Shockers are members of the American Athletic Conference and play in a stadium that seats nearly 8,000 people.

Iverson said taking a visit to Wichita made a difference in his decision. He was able to tour the campus and speak with members of the current WSU roster. He also walked on the infield of Eck Stadium and visited the team’s spacious locker room.

“On the visit down there it really felt like home,” Iverson said. “I loved getting to meet the coaches and players when I was there. It just seemed like a great place to play.”

Plattsmouth head coach Jim Olsen said he was pleased to see Iverson earn a spot on Wichita State’s roster. He felt Iverson would become a key member of the Shockers.

“I think he’s going to do really well,” Olsen said. “Drew’s exceptionally talented at baseball, but the thing that helps him even more is that he has a great work ethic. He’s worked extremely hard at improving every aspect of his game. He’s put in the time that you need to be successful.

“It’s not easy to get a Division I scholarship, so to see him enjoy this moment today is really fun. He’s on the road to a great future.”

Iverson became a valuable member of Plattsmouth’s pitching staff as a sophomore. He produced a 3.36 earned run average during eight appearance in the spring season. He had a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 50-to-9 and limited opponents to a .230 batting average.

College scouts began clocking Iverson’s pitches during his junior season. He generated a .292 earned run average with a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 69-to-12. He held opponents to 27 hits and just 15 earned runs during his ten appearances.

Iverson also showcased his abilities with his batting and fielding work. He collected 15 hits, 111 runs, 18 runs batted in, seven doubles and eight walks during his junior season. He also pocketed a .950 fielding percentage with 86 putouts and nine defensive assists.

Iverson said he enjoys baseball because of the friendships that are developed on the diamond throughout a season. He said the game also gives lessons that apply to all situations in life.

“It’s a game of ups and downs, which is something that’s really good for life in general,” Iverson said. “You can have a really good game or you can get humbled pretty easily, but the important thing is to keep on going and trying to get better every time. Getting to play with friends is a lot of fun too. There’s a real sense of being in it together when everyone’s in the dugout.”

Iverson is planning to major in exercise science at Wichita State and would like to become a physical therapist after college. He has earned academic honors at Plattsmouth and plays football, basketball and baseball for the Blue Devils.

Olsen said Iverson will continue to pin fastballs in the strike zone during his playing days at Wichita State.

“Wichita State’s going to be a good fit for him,” Olsen said. “He’s going to be working with a lot of experienced coaches there, and I think he’s going to keep getting better and better. It’s going to be fun to watch him.”