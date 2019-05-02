LOUISVILLE – Louisville senior Maia Johnson has registered grand-slam achievements in many aspects of her life.
She produced another home run Wednesday afternoon by extending her softball career to the collegiate level.
Johnson signed a letter of intent to play softball at Northeast Community College. She said she was thrilled to head to Norfolk to suit up for the Hawks. NECC competes in the National Junior College Athletic Association and battles teams from across the Midwest each spring.
“It’s really exciting,” Johnson said. “It’s been a dream of mine to play sports in college, and to see that come true today is a great feeling. I’m really happy to get a chance to keep playing softball.”
Johnson worked her way onto Cass County Central’s varsity roster as a freshman. She appeared in 22 games during her rookie season and had one single, one double, six walks and one run batted in.
She enjoyed a breakout sophomore season with a .347 batting average and .472 on-base percentage. Johnson generated 25 hits, 14 RBI, 17 runs and 17 walks. She blasted eight doubles and one triple for the Crush.
Johnson continued the same type of production in 2017. She led Cass County Central with 30 RBI and batted .303 with 23 hits, 14 runs and nine walks. She gave the team a powerful boost with five home runs and one grand slam.
Johnson missed most of the 2018 season after she suffered an ACL injury during a club basketball game the previous spring. She said she grew from the experience by facing it with a positive attitude.
“It was hard,” Johnson said. “I love playing softball, so it was tough not to be able to be out there last fall. I learned a lot from it though. It gave me an understanding that I could contribute to the team in a lot of different ways.
“I could be encouraging to everyone else and I could cheer on the team in every game and practice. Those were things that I could control, so I focused on trying to do that the best I could.”
Johnson will major in exercise science at NECC. She has been involved in softball, basketball and track and field at Louisville and has been a leader in the LHS band program. She played bass clarinet in the Class C All-State Symphonic Band this past March. She was also honored for her musical abilities at Louisville’s spring concert in late April.