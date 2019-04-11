LOUISVILLE – Louisville senior McKenna Jones has created a successful score of winning moments during her time in the school district.
She will have an opportunity to pen more positive melodies at Nebraska Wesleyan University next year.
Jones signed a letter of intent Tuesday afternoon to join the NWU cheer team. She said she was excited to continue her career for the Prairie Wolves.
“When I was a freshman I decided to go out for cheerleading because I thought it would be fun, and then I realized how much work it took to do this, and it became even more fun,” Jones said. “I love being able to put a lot of time and effort into something and see it pay off. It’s been great being able to be around friends and share the experience of winning state championships with them.
“I knew I wanted to have four more years of those same types of memories and experiences. It’s really exciting to know that I’ll be able to do that in college.”
Jones has played a key role for the Lions during the program’s recent run of successful seasons. Louisville’s cheerleading team won the state championship in the Classes C/D Tumbling Division this past February and finished second in the Class C-1 Game Day Division. The Lions earned the Class C-1 Game Day Division title in 2018.
Jones will pursue a double major in musical theater and elementary education at NWU. She said the school provided a strong academic incentive to travel to Lincoln.
“Their musical theater program is ranked 25th in the nation, so that was a really big draw,” Jones said. “I love being around children, and their elementary education program is really good as well, so it will be a great place to go.”
Jones has earned multiple academic honors at Louisville and has been involved in many school and community activities. She has participated in one-act play, speech, cheerleading and music at LHS. She received a Nebraska Young Artists Award in 2018 and has been a dance student for more than a decade.