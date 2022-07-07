Junior Legion baseball teams to play in district tournaments

Cass County’s three Junior Legion baseball programs will begin their postseason trails Friday during district games in Plattsmouth, Scribner and Malcolm.

Area B2 Tournament

Plattsmouth will host the Area B2 Tournament at Blue Devil Park. The top-seeded Blue Devils will welcome Fort Calhoun, Waverly, Omaha Roncalli, Ashland and Springfield to town for games July 8-12.

Plattsmouth will begin its tournament Friday night with a matchup against sixth-seeded Fort Calhoun. The teams are scheduled to start their game at 8 p.m. The winner will play either third-seeded Ashland or fourth-seeded Springfield at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Admission will be $6 for adults and $4 for students. All veterans will be admitted free of charge. The Area B2 champion will advance to the Class B State Tournament at Wahoo July 16-20.

Area C2 Tournament

Louisville/Weeping Water will travel to Spear Memorial Park in Scribner for the Area C2 Tournament. Action will take place July 8-12.

Fifth-seeded Louisville/Weeping Water will face second-seeded Battle Creek in the first round at 4 p.m. Friday. The winner will play either third-seeded Oakland or fourth-seeded Yutan at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Admission will be $6 for adults and $4 for students. All veterans will be admitted free of charge. The Area C2 champion will travel to northeast Nebraska July 16-20 for the Class C State Tournament at Creighton.

Area C3 Tournament

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka will compete in the Area C3 Tournament at Malcolm. Action will run July 8-12 at the city park.

Third-seeded Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka will play fourth-seeded Tecumseh at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the first round. The winner will face either second-seeded Syracuse or fifth-seeded Adams at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Admission will be $5 for adults and $3 for students. All veterans will be admitted free of charge. The Area C3 champion will travel to northeast Nebraska July 16-20 for the Class C State Tournament at Creighton.