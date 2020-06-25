Junior Legion teams open SENBC Tournament

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three Cass County Junior Legion baseball programs began league tournament action Tuesday night with games at Buffalo Park in Springfield.

Louisville/Weeping Water 7, Lincoln Christian 4

Ninth-seeded Louisville/Weeping Water took care of eighth-seeded Lincoln Christian in the opening game. The team finished the matchup with nine hits and seven runs batted in.

Tyler Ingman guided the offense with three hits and three RBI. Gage Scholting and Josh Nolte paced the team with their pitching performances. Scholting struck out five batters and allowed four hits in 5 1/3 innings. Nolte picked up the save with two strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings.

Plattsmouth 6, Louisville/Weeping Water 5

Top-seeded Plattsmouth stopped the Lions in extra innings in the Northern Division semifinals. Colton Rankin drove in Jonas Bradney in the bottom of the eighth to secure the victory.

Louisville/Weeping Water erased a 3-0 deficit with one run in the fourth and four runs in the fifth. Plattsmouth tied things at 5-5 with two runs in its half of the fifth, and the teams remained deadlocked until the eighth.