Junior Legion teams open SENBC Tournament

Three Cass County Junior Legion baseball programs began league tournament action Tuesday night with games at Buffalo Park in Springfield.
Louisville/Weeping Water 7, Lincoln Christian 4
Ninth-seeded Louisville/Weeping Water took care of eighth-seeded Lincoln Christian in the opening game. The team finished the matchup with nine hits and seven runs batted in.
Tyler Ingman guided the offense with three hits and three RBI. Gage Scholting and Josh Nolte paced the team with their pitching performances. Scholting struck out five batters and allowed four hits in 5 1/3 innings. Nolte picked up the save with two strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings.
Plattsmouth 6, Louisville/Weeping Water 5
Top-seeded Plattsmouth stopped the Lions in extra innings in the Northern Division semifinals. Colton Rankin drove in Jonas Bradney in the bottom of the eighth to secure the victory.
Louisville/Weeping Water erased a 3-0 deficit with one run in the fourth and four runs in the fifth. Plattsmouth tied things at 5-5 with two runs in its half of the fifth, and the teams remained deadlocked until the eighth.
Rankin led the Blue Devils with a pair of hits. Lucas Kozeny had two hits and one RBI, Ingman drove in two runs and Ryder Manske had one RBI for the Lions.
Mathew Zitek and Max Waters combined on the pitching victory for Plattsmouth. Zitek struck out five in 4 1/3 innings and Waters registered seven strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings.
Louisville/Weeping Water 000 140 00 – 5 5 4
Plattsmouth 111 020 01 – 6 6 5
Springfield 11, Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 3
Second-seeded Springfield ran past third-seeded E-M/N in the nightcap. The Trojans used a seven-run outburst in the second inning to take command of the game. Jake Zimmerman drove in three runs for Springfield and Charles Crisp had two hits and two RBI.
Cade Hosier helped the Nationals with one hit, one walk and one RBI.
Louisville/Weeping Water will face Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka in the consolation bracket at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Buffalo Park. Plattsmouth will take on Springfield for the Northern Division championship at 8 p.m. The winner will play for the league title Saturday at 4 p.m. at Ash Grove Ball Park in Louisville.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 100 20 – 3 4 5
Springfield 171 11 – 11 5 2
