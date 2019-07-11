Three Junior Legion baseball programs from Cass County will start their postseason trails this weekend.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka, Louisville/Weeping Water and Plattsmouth will compete in district tournaments July 12-16. Nebraska American Legion officials seeded teams earlier this week based on their results from the regular season. Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka and Plattsmouth will both play in Class B and Louisville/Weeping Water will be in Class C.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka will be the third seed in the Area B1 Tournament. Area B1 games will take place at Buck Buchannan Field at Hickman City Park. Admission will be $6 for adults and $5 for both students and veterans.
E-M/N will take on fourth-seeded Auburn in the first round of the double-elimination tournament. The Nationals and Bulldogs will square off at 5 p.m. Friday. The winner will play either second-seeded Hickman or fifth-seeded Lincoln Lutheran at 5 p.m. Saturday. The loser will play either Hickman or Lincoln Lutheran in the elimination bracket at 12 p.m. Saturday.
Plattsmouth will be the top seed in the Area B2 Tournament. Area B2 games will take place at Lawson Park in Waverly. Admission will be $5 for adults and $3 for students. Veterans will be admitted free of charge.
The Blue Devils will begin their tournament in the second round at 5 p.m. Saturday. The team will play either fourth-seeded Wahoo or fifth-seeded Elkhorn Mount Michael. The winner of Saturday’s game will advance to the third round at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The loser will play in the elimination bracket at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Louisville/Weeping Water will be the third seed in the Area C3 Tournament. Area C3 games will take place at Itan Field in Yutan. Admission will be $7 for adults and $3 for students. Veterans will be admitted free of charge.
L/WW will battle sixth-seeded Fort Calhoun at 1 p.m. Friday. The winner will face either second-seeded Malcolm or seventh-seeded Dwight at 7 p.m. Saturday. The loser will play either Malcolm or Dwight in the elimination bracket at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Winners of the Class B district tournaments will advance to the state tournament at McCook. Winners of the Class C district events will advance to the state tournament at Tri County’s field in DeWitt. State action will take place July 20-24.