Justesen captures major E-M honor

MURDOCK – Lauren Justesen has been a shining beacon of optimism, leadership and character in her Elmwood-Murdock classes and activities for the past four years.

She was honored for her bright personality this month with one of the top awards in the school district.

Justesen earned the Lyle Buell Award at the Elmwood-Murdock Honors Night ceremony. Elmwood-Murdock Principal/Activities Director Tim Allemang announced the selection at the end of the online event. He congratulated Justesen for being a positive role model for everyone.

“I can think of no one more deserving of this award this year than Lauren Justesen,” Allemang said.

All head coaches of activities at Elmwood-Murdock vote for candidates for the Lyle Buell Award. Students must set a good example for others and demonstrate positive leadership and citizenship to be eligible for the honor. They must also showcase an encouraging attitude in all of their academic and extracurricular activities.

Justesen has participated in the East Central Nebraska Conference Leadership Summit and was a member of the Elmwood-Murdock Student Council. She also participated in volleyball, basketball, track and field, band, Future Business Leaders of America and one-act play.