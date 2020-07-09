Justesen selected for All-Star volleyball event

MURDOCK – Lauren Justesen has dedicated her time and talent to reach her goal of becoming a top-notch volleyball player.
A statewide organization gave the Elmwood-Murdock senior a reward for her hard work this week.
Justesen was selected to take part in the inaugural Striv All-Star Volleyball Classic. Striv officials announced rosters for the volleyball match on Wednesday afternoon. It would have featured players from all sizes of schools across Nebraska.
The Striv organization has held All-Star basketball tournaments in Nebraska for the past five years. It decided to host a volleyball match this year for the first time.
Striv Sports Director Eric Allgood said Thursday that organizers cancelled the 2020 activities due to the coronavirus pandemic. They wanted athletes and their families to be as safe as possible during the summer. Justesen and other volleyball players had been scheduled to compete in June at York High School.
“Unfortunately, this year’s games won’t be played,” Allgood said. “But we felt we could still recognize the athletes for their hard work.”
Event organizers selected 12 players to be on the Orange Team and 12 players to be on the Blue Team. Justesen would have competed on the Blue Team in the match. Tom Pallas of Seward would have been head coach of the Orange Team, and Makayla Westphal of Crete would have been head coach of the Blue Team.
Justesen finished her Elmwood-Murdock career as one of the top players in school history. The Bemidji State University recruit ended her time as a Knight with a school-best 1,243 digs. She also pocketed 1,005 kills, 185 aces, 51 solo blocks, 194 assists and 1,350 serve receptions over the past four years.
Justesen helped E-M in multiple categories during her senior season. She produced 376 digs and 303 serve receptions in her defensive role. She added 235 kills, 142 assists, 55 aces, 121 service points and a .243 hitting percentage on offense.
Justesen has earned many academic and activity awards at Elmwood-Murdock. She is a Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State Award recipient and has been on the E-M Honor Roll many times. She earned the Lyle Buell Award this past May for being a role model for Elmwood-Murdock classmates.
Justesen has participated in volleyball, basketball, track and field, band, one-act play and Future Business Leaders of America at Elmwood-Murdock. She has taken part in the East Central Nebraska Conference Leadership Summit and has been involved with 4-H activities for 12 years.
2020 Striv All-Star Volleyball Classic Rosters
Orange Team
Whitney Brown – Grand Island Northwest
Katie Maser – Grand Island Central Catholic
Addison Smith – Seward
Lexie Kreizel – Lincoln Lutheran
Carrie Beethe – Johnson County Central
Kalynn Meyer – Superior
Lauren Emmanuel – North Bend Central
Mackenzie Vitosh – Diller-Odell
Tori Thomas – Hastings St. Cecilia
Halle Theis – Fillmore Central
Paxtyn Dummer – Aurora
Marissa Morris – Twin River
Blue Team
Lauren Justesen – Elmwood-Murdock
Rhianna Wilhelm – Heartland
Kaitlyn Felhafer – Centennial
Makenna Asher – Hastings St. Cecilia
Becca Valdez – Columbus Lakeview
Stephanie Meyer – Thayer Central
Gabi Nordaker – Millard West
Lauren Samuelson – Southern Valley
Ellie Allen – Crete
Hannah Domandle – Millard West
Megan Ortmeier – North Bend Central
Alexis Johnson – Lincoln Christian
