Justesen selected for All-Star volleyball event

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MURDOCK – Lauren Justesen has dedicated her time and talent to reach her goal of becoming a top-notch volleyball player.

A statewide organization gave the Elmwood-Murdock senior a reward for her hard work this week.

Justesen was selected to take part in the inaugural Striv All-Star Volleyball Classic. Striv officials announced rosters for the volleyball match on Wednesday afternoon. It would have featured players from all sizes of schools across Nebraska.

The Striv organization has held All-Star basketball tournaments in Nebraska for the past five years. It decided to host a volleyball match this year for the first time.

Striv Sports Director Eric Allgood said Thursday that organizers cancelled the 2020 activities due to the coronavirus pandemic. They wanted athletes and their families to be as safe as possible during the summer. Justesen and other volleyball players had been scheduled to compete in June at York High School.

“Unfortunately, this year’s games won’t be played,” Allgood said. “But we felt we could still recognize the athletes for their hard work.”