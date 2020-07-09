You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Justesen selected for All-Star volleyball event
View Comments

Justesen selected for All-Star volleyball event

{{featured_button_text}}
Lauren Justesen All-Star Volleyball story photo

MURDOCK – Lauren Justesen has dedicated her time and talent to reach her goal of becoming a top-notch volleyball player.

A statewide organization gave the Elmwood-Murdock senior a reward for her hard work this week.

Justesen was selected to take part in the inaugural Striv All-Star Volleyball Classic. Striv officials announced rosters for the volleyball match on Wednesday afternoon. It would have featured players from all sizes of schools across Nebraska.

The Striv organization has held All-Star basketball tournaments in Nebraska for the past five years. It decided to host a volleyball match this year for the first time.

Striv Sports Director Eric Allgood said Thursday that organizers cancelled the 2020 activities due to the coronavirus pandemic. They wanted athletes and their families to be as safe as possible during the summer. Justesen and other volleyball players had been scheduled to compete in June at York High School.

“Unfortunately, this year’s games won’t be played,” Allgood said. “But we felt we could still recognize the athletes for their hard work.”

Event organizers selected 12 players to be on the Orange Team and 12 players to be on the Blue Team. Justesen would have competed on the Blue Team in the match. Tom Pallas of Seward would have been head coach of the Orange Team, and Makayla Westphal of Crete would have been head coach of the Blue Team.

Justesen finished her Elmwood-Murdock career as one of the top players in school history. The Bemidji State University recruit ended her time as a Knight with a school-best 1,243 digs. She also pocketed 1,005 kills, 185 aces, 51 solo blocks, 194 assists and 1,350 serve receptions over the past four years.

Justesen helped E-M in multiple categories during her senior season. She produced 376 digs and 303 serve receptions in her defensive role. She added 235 kills, 142 assists, 55 aces, 121 service points and a .243 hitting percentage on offense.

Justesen has earned many academic and activity awards at Elmwood-Murdock. She is a Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State Award recipient and has been on the E-M Honor Roll many times. She earned the Lyle Buell Award this past May for being a role model for Elmwood-Murdock classmates.

Justesen has participated in volleyball, basketball, track and field, band, one-act play and Future Business Leaders of America at Elmwood-Murdock. She has taken part in the East Central Nebraska Conference Leadership Summit and has been involved with 4-H activities for 12 years.

2020 Striv All-Star Volleyball Classic Rosters

Orange Team

Whitney Brown – Grand Island Northwest

Katie Maser – Grand Island Central Catholic

Addison Smith – Seward

Lexie Kreizel – Lincoln Lutheran

Carrie Beethe – Johnson County Central

Kalynn Meyer – Superior

Lauren Emmanuel – North Bend Central

Mackenzie Vitosh – Diller-Odell

Tori Thomas – Hastings St. Cecilia

Halle Theis – Fillmore Central

Paxtyn Dummer – Aurora

Marissa Morris – Twin River

Blue Team

Lauren Justesen – Elmwood-Murdock

Rhianna Wilhelm – Heartland

Kaitlyn Felhafer – Centennial

Makenna Asher – Hastings St. Cecilia

Becca Valdez – Columbus Lakeview

Stephanie Meyer – Thayer Central

Gabi Nordaker – Millard West

Lauren Samuelson – Southern Valley

Ellie Allen – Crete

Hannah Domandle – Millard West

Megan Ortmeier – North Bend Central

Alexis Johnson – Lincoln Christian

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nationals secure SENBC title
Sports

Nationals secure SENBC title

SPRINGFIELD – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka athletes earned the chance to smile with a trophy Sunday after a title-winning run in the league tournament.

+4
Lions leap past Yutan
Sports

Lions leap past Yutan

  • Updated

LOUISVILLE – Louisville/Weeping Water got an early start to the Fourth of July weekend on Thursday night with a late explosion of runs.

+9
Weeping Water wins games
Sports

Weeping Water wins games

  • Updated

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water athletes used their confidence at the plate to collect a pair of convincing victories on the softball diamond Mo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News