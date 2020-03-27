Kalkowski helps BVU dance team create winning routines

STORM LAKE, Iowa – Louisville graduate Lauryn Kalkowski has used her positive leadership skills to excel in many school and community activities during her lifetime.
She has taken those successful traits with her to Buena Vista University’s dance program.
Kalkowski is a member of a BVU dance team that has become one of the best squads in the Midwest. The team won a first-place award for its pom routine at a regional competition in Minneapolis in February, and the Beavers were planning to seek additional honors at a national meet later this spring.
Kalkowski said she has enjoyed her time with the team during her freshman year. The Beavers began practicing in August and have presented their routines at multiple games and meets.
“It has been a very fun experience dancing in college,” Kalkowski said. “I initially was hesitant on joining the team due to the time commitment and all of the other things I wanted to do in college, but ultimately I decided it would be a great opportunity to stay involved and meet new people.
“Being on the dance team has been a blast. The team has become a set of built-in best friends on campus and have really helped me through my first year at Buena Vista. We practice for two hours every day but there is never a dull moment in practice. It is such a high-energy atmosphere and never a moment where I feel like I don’t belong.”
Kalkowski and her BVU teammates are part of one of the two newest sports on the lakeside campus. The university announced in 2018 that it would include both cheer and dance on the list of official sports. This meant hiring coaches, recruiting athletes and organizing schedules for both teams.
BVU assistant coach Tori Stille said she was happy to see Kalkowski and other dance team members take advantage of the new opportunity. Stille was a member of the Tornadoes dance team at Storm Lake High School before graduating in 2011. She captained the Tornadoes in her senior year and was a three-time All-Iowa Honor Dance Team member.
Stille danced for two years at Iowa Central Community College before returning to Storm Lake to join her hometown program. She was on the school’s cheer and dance squads when they were non-official activities.
“When I learned cheer and dance would be an official sport at BVU, I was so excited,” Stille said. “I was excited as an alum and excited for the future as we’ve got so much potential here. It’s awesome to be able to build a sport.”
The Beavers took part in their first official contests in the 2018-19 school year, and they began to take off on the scoreboard in area meets in the current campaign. The team earned awards in the hip hop, pom and jazz categories at the Iowa State Dance College Championships in December. BVU finished one point away from the hip hop title and captured third place in the other two categories in Des Moines.
Kalkowski and her teammates put BVU’s program on the map at the Wow Factor regional meet in Minnesota in early February. Buena Vista produced a championship score of 245.25 points in the collegiate pom division. The Beavers defeated Upper Iowa University (222.25) to win the title. BVU also finished second to the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the collegiate hip hop division at the meet.
“This was the first time the dance team had ever gotten first place at any competition, which was really exciting and proved that we are building a program here at BV,” Kalkowski said.
Kalkowski said the trip to Minneapolis was beneficial for many reasons. Not only did the team enjoy success on the dancing floor, but students also strengthened their friendships during their time in the city.
“It was such a great experience and time to bond with some of my best friends,” Kalkowski said. “It was a three-day trip and we also spent time sightseeing and shopping. Our team stayed in an Airbnb where we cooked for each other, played games and just had a good time. The team really is a family-first atmosphere.”
The Beavers had been preparing to capitalize on that momentum during their upcoming trip to Myrtle Beach, S.C., for nationals. The coronavirus pandemic caused those plans to change earlier this month. Organizers of the national meet cancelled the event due to coronavirus concerns.
Kalkowski said her time at Louisville prepared her for all of her experiences at BVU. She took part in softball, basketball, dance, one-act play, Student Council and National Honor Society at LHS and was an honor roll student. She earned Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State recognition and received a Pinnacle Bank Outstanding High School Leaders Award.
“A main reason I decided to dance in college was to continue being actively involved on campus,” Kalkowski said. “During my time in Louisville I was heavily involved in sports and activities which was something I always loved doing. Being this involved in high school helped me develop leadership skills, form connections with all different types of people and gain experience in working with others.
“I owe a lot to all of my coaches and sponsors that helped me become who I am today. I honestly think without them I wouldn’t have grasped the opportunity to dance at BV which I know I would’ve regretted.”
