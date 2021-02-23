Katz signs to play softball at DCCC

LOUISVILLE – Jennifer Katz wants to help people take care of their pets by working as a veterinarian after she graduates from school.

She has a goal of creating healthy outcomes on the softball diamond for the next two years as well.

Katz signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play softball at Dodge City Community College next season. The Louisville senior said she was looking forward to joining the Conquistadors in dugouts across the Midwest. DCCC is a member of the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference and National Junior College Athletic Association.

“It was a place where I felt really comfortable and happy at,” Katz said. “When I learned about the program I knew that this would be a really good place to go to school and play softball, and when I visited there I liked it even more. I’m really excited about it.”

Katz was a standout player for the Cass County Central and Cass Wildcats programs during her four-year career. She earned East Central Nebraska Conference and Nebraska Capitol Conference awards for her work both at the plate and in the field.

Cass Wildcats co-head coach Molly Stieren said Katz’s work ethic and positive attitude have made a difference both on the field and in the dugout.