Katz signs to play softball at DCCC

LOUISVILLE – Jennifer Katz wants to help people take care of their pets by working as a veterinarian after she graduates from school.
She has a goal of creating healthy outcomes on the softball diamond for the next two years as well.
Katz signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play softball at Dodge City Community College next season. The Louisville senior said she was looking forward to joining the Conquistadors in dugouts across the Midwest. DCCC is a member of the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference and National Junior College Athletic Association.
“It was a place where I felt really comfortable and happy at,” Katz said. “When I learned about the program I knew that this would be a really good place to go to school and play softball, and when I visited there I liked it even more. I’m really excited about it.”
Katz was a standout player for the Cass County Central and Cass Wildcats programs during her four-year career. She earned East Central Nebraska Conference and Nebraska Capitol Conference awards for her work both at the plate and in the field.
Cass Wildcats co-head coach Molly Stieren said Katz’s work ethic and positive attitude have made a difference both on the field and in the dugout.
“Jennifer’s been such a valuable part of the program,” Stieren said. “It’s hard to put into words what she’s meant to us. She’s been a great leader and has helped all of her teammates get better, and she’s such a good player in every part of the game. She’s really been a staple of what this program is all about.”
Katz was named to the All-NCC First Team this past season after compiling lofty numbers for the Wildcats. She posted a team-best .581 batting average and .634 on-base percentage and collected 36 hits, 36 runs batted in and 30 runs scored. She produced 11 doubles, two triples, five home runs, seven walks and seven steals.
Katz also excelled in her defensive roles in her senior season. She generated a .976 fielding percentage in the pitching circle and in center field. She made 17 defensive assists and 23 putouts for the Wildcats.
Katz said she enjoyed being with her teammates both in practices and games. She played a key role in helping students from Conestoga and Louisville blend together in the Cass Wildcats co-op program this past fall.
“I really like the team aspect of softball,” Katz said. “I love being around other people, and it’s always fun to run out on the field together and work for a common goal. I like that it’s not an individual sport. You have to work together in order to win a game, which makes it really rewarding when that happens.”
Katz has earned multiple academic honors at Louisville and is a Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State Award recipient. She is a National Honor Society member and has been on the LHS Gold Honor Roll each of the past seven semesters.
Katz participates in softball, basketball, cheerleading, one-act play and Student Council at Louisville. She was selected to take part in the Nebraska Cornhusker Girls State program this past summer due to her positive character and community achievements. She is planning to major in animal science at DCCC and pursue a career as a veterinarian.
Stieren said she believes Katz will enjoy a healthy amount of victories both in her academic and athletic pursuits at Dodge City.
“Jennifer’s going to do great in everything,” Stieren said. “She has a great work ethic, she has really good organizational skills and she has the determination to reach her goals. She’s going to be really successful down there.”