Katz to continue softball career at Colorado Christian University

Colorado Christian University finished 20-7 this past spring. The Cougars went 10-2 in conference play during a season that was also shortened by COVID-19.

Katz will join a pitching staff that compiled an earned run average of 4.38 this past spring. CCU head coach Larry Hays said Katz will have a chance to make an immediate impact in the rotation. Juniors Sydney Rawlings, Jennifer Romero and Sydney Reamer, sophomore Makena Martin and freshman Samaria Roope were on the 2020 pitching staff.

Katz graduated from Louisville in 2018 and starred on the softball diamond for Cass County Central. She ended her career as the program’s all-time strikeout leader with 652. She won 35 games for the Crush and tossed 571 innings.

Katz threw 198 1/3 innings for Cass County Central during her senior season. She collected 16 victories and produced a .935 fielding percentage with 63 assists. She was named to the All-East Central Nebraska Conference First Team for her efforts.

Katz was a member of Louisville’s National Honor Society chapter and was on the school’s Honor Roll throughout her high school career. She also participated in basketball, dance team, one-act play and trapshooting at LHS.