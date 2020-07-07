Katz to continue softball career at Colorado Christian University

LAKEWOOD, Colo. – Julie Katz has been firing strikes to opposing hitters for many years on area softball diamonds.
The Louisville High School graduate will have a chance to continue pointing lasers across home plate for two more years at the collegiate level.
Katz recently signed a letter of intent to continue her softball career at Colorado Christian University. The NCAA Division II program is a member of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. The Cougars have been one of the top teams in the league in recent seasons.
Katz spent the past two years as a key member of Iowa Western Community College’s pitching staff. She logged nearly 200 innings for the team and finished her IWCC career with a 22-12 mark.
Katz appeared in 23 contests as a freshman and went 14-7 with 11 complete games. She pitched in 124 innings and posted a sterling 1.69 earned run average. She allowed 90 hits and 30 earned runs and had a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 134-41.
Katz appeared in 16 games for the Reivers during her sophomore season this past spring. The coronavirus pandemic shortened IWCC’s 2020 schedule.
Katz started ten games for Iowa Western and went 8-5 with a 2.90 earned run average. She struck out 79 batters in 72 1/3 innings and allowed 63 hits and 30 earned runs. She held opponents to a .218 batting average and made ten defensive assists.
Colorado Christian University finished 20-7 this past spring. The Cougars went 10-2 in conference play during a season that was also shortened by COVID-19.
Katz will join a pitching staff that compiled an earned run average of 4.38 this past spring. CCU head coach Larry Hays said Katz will have a chance to make an immediate impact in the rotation. Juniors Sydney Rawlings, Jennifer Romero and Sydney Reamer, sophomore Makena Martin and freshman Samaria Roope were on the 2020 pitching staff.
Katz graduated from Louisville in 2018 and starred on the softball diamond for Cass County Central. She ended her career as the program’s all-time strikeout leader with 652. She won 35 games for the Crush and tossed 571 innings.
Katz threw 198 1/3 innings for Cass County Central during her senior season. She collected 16 victories and produced a .935 fielding percentage with 63 assists. She was named to the All-East Central Nebraska Conference First Team for her efforts.
Katz was a member of Louisville’s National Honor Society chapter and was on the school’s Honor Roll throughout her high school career. She also participated in basketball, dance team, one-act play and trapshooting at LHS.
Katz continued writing a solid academic resume at IWCC the past two years. She was a member of the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Academic First Team this spring. Athletes had to earn a minimum grade point average of 3.50 on a 4.0 scale to qualify for first-team recognition.
Katz will major in business administration at CCU. She is planning to start her own business after graduation.
