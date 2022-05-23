Klein secures silver medal in state race

OMAHA – Harrison Klein spent Saturday afternoon in a silver state of mind with his speed on the Omaha Burke Stadium track.

Klein earned second place in the 100 meters at the Class C State Meet in 11.05 seconds. He continued his breakout season as one of the top sprinters in Louisville history. He finished the year as the school’s all-time leader in both the 100 and 200 meters.

Klein advanced to the finals of the 100 meters with a blazing time in Friday afternoon’s preliminaries. He crossed the finish line in 11.01 seconds, which was the second-fastest mark of the 24 runners in the field.

Friday’s effort also moved Klein into the top spot on Louisville’s all-time leaderboard. Doug Alfrey (1959) and Jim Gunnels (1974) each ran 11.0 seconds in their races, but those were timed using handheld devices. Klein posted his mark under an electronic timing system, which is considered to be more accurate.

Klein approached the starting blocks of Saturday’s race with a goal of setting a fast pace right away. Archbishop Bergan’s Koa McIntyre, Summerland’s Trevor Thomson, Grand Island Central Catholic’s Gage Steinke and Stanton’s Mitchell Hupp had all compiled times of 11.17 or better in the preliminaries.

“I felt I started the race pretty well, and that made a big difference,” Klein said. “It’s important to get off to a good start when there are fast runners all around you, so that was my biggest concern.”

A large crowd watched the eight finalists sprint down the track. McIntyre pulled away from his opponents and won the state title in 10.83 seconds. Klein (11.05), McCart (11.14), Thomson (11.18) and Hupp (11.31) finished in the next four spots.

Klein ended his spring campaign as one of Louisville’s top point-scorers. He won five medals in the 100 meters, two awards in the 200 meters, three medals in the 300-meter hurdles and a pair of prizes in the long jump. He completed his year with 22 medals in his individual and relay races.

Klein also visited the state medal stand with LHS teammates in the 400-meter and 1,600-meter relays. The 400-meter team placed third in 44.26 and the 1,600-meter squad captured sixth place in 3:33.81.

Klein said he enjoyed the entire experience at the state track and field meet. He was unable to compete each of the previous two years, which made his trip to Omaha on Friday and Saturday even more special.

“It’s been a lot of fun over the past two days,” Klein said. “Sophomore year was the Covid year, and I missed out on everything as a junior because of surgery, so I’ve made sure to soak in everything this year to see what it’s like.

“It’s been a little chaotic, but it’s something I’ll remember for the rest of my life. It’s been a great way to finish high school.”

