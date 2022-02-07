Knights ace league test against Auburn

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock and Auburn played in an ice-pack type of game Friday night that featured physical and intense action.

The Knights won the league tournament semifinal by freezing Auburn’s offense throughout the contest.

Elmwood-Murdock stopped the Bulldogs 44-24 in the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament. E-M claimed a spot in the league tournament championship game by bottling up Auburn’s offense. The Knights held the Bulldogs to their second-lowest point total of the season and gave up just eight field goals and six free throws.

“The girls played outstanding defense tonight,” E-M head coach Paul Dwyer said. “Auburn has five girls who are great shooters, so they can light up the gym if they get enough space to get quality shots off. I’m really happy with the type of defense we played against them.”

The top-seeded Knights (17-2) and fourth-seeded Bulldogs (12-8) met for the second time this season. Elmwood-Murdock won the December game 45-32 but knew Auburn’s veteran lineup would give a stern test in the semifinals. Friday’s matchup featured plenty of contact in the lane.

“We knew coming in here that it would probably get physical,” Dwyer said. “Auburn’s a very good team and they make it tough for anyone who plays them, so we knew we’d have to be strong when we had the ball.

“One of our biggest goals coming into tonight was to win the first four minutes of the first half and then win the first four minutes of the second half. We felt if we could do that, then we’d be in a much better position in a physical game like this.”

The Knights accomplished that with a quick start in the first quarter. Brenna Schmidt, Sela Rikli and Tatum Backemeyer drained baskets to help E-M go ahead 8-0. Bailey Frahm and Backemeyer each made steals in the opening five minutes and Schmidt blocked a pair of shots in the first quarter.

Auburn rallied from a 10-2 deficit with points on five straight trips in the second quarter. The Bulldogs closed within 14-13 before E-M responded to the threat. Bailey Frahm dished an assist to Schmidt for a basket, and Ella Zierott splashed home a 3-pointer to continue the team’s momentum. Laney Frahm then knocked home two free throws in the final seconds to make it 21-13.

The Knights relied on their defense to win the third quarter. Zoe Baltensperger’s free throws at the 3:22 mark were the only two points Auburn scored in the period. Elmwood-Murdock kept Auburn from grabbing any offensive rebounds during the stretch.

Backemeyer’s lob assist to Schmidt early in the fourth quarter helped E-M double up the Bulldogs 34-17. Lexi Bacon’s steal and fast-break layup and Schmidt’s interior basket created a 38-17 lead with five minutes to play.

Schmidt gave the Knights a double-double evening of 18 points, ten rebounds, two blocks, one steal and four pass deflections. Bacon generated eight points, seven rebounds, three assists, three steals, one block and three pass deflections, and Backemeyer collected five points, two boards, two steals, one block, one assist and one pass deflection.

Zierott contributed three points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal, and Rikli helped the Knights with two points, two rebounds and one steal. Bailey Frahm chipped in four points, three assists, two steals and one block.

Laney Frahm gave the team four points, three assists and two rebounds, and Jordan Vogler provided one assist, one rebound and solid interior defense. Jacie Fleischman, Madie Justesen, Isabelle Halferty and Charley Hanes saw court time for the team.

Dwyer said Rikli, Schmidt, Bacon and Bailey Frahm provided important senior guidance both before and during the game. That gave the Knights a chance to ice the victory in front of a large number of Elmwood-Murdock fans.

“Our senior leadership has been great all year, and it was the same way tonight,” Dwyer said. “They realize that there aren’t too many more times that they’ll get to play at home, so they were really focused on doing well tonight. It meant a lot to them to see all of the support that came from our fans and community.”

Auburn 2 11 2 9 – 24

Elmwood-Murdock 8 13 10 13 – 44

Auburn (24)

Billings 0-3 0-0 0, Swanson 2-5 0-0 6, Binder 1-5 0-2 2, Baltensperger 0-3 2-2 2, Darnell 3-6 0-0 6, Franke 2-6 1-1 5, Kirkpatrick 0-3 2-2 2, Maddox 0-2 1-2 1, Matteen 0-0 0-0 0, Stanley 0-0 0-0 0, Turner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 8-33 6-9 24.

Elmwood-Murdock (44)

Rikli 1-2 0-0 2, B. Frahm 2-9 0-1 4, Zierott 1-4 0-1 3, Bacon 2-8 4-4 8, Schmidt 8-14 2-3 18, Backemeyer 2-5 0-0 5, L. Frahm 1-2 2-2 4, Vogler 0-0 0-0 0, Fleischman 0-0 0-0 0, Justesen 0-0 0-0 0, Halferty 0-0 0-0 0, Hanes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-44 8-11 44.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.