Knights battle Bergan in three-overtime thriller

MURDOCK – Fans who packed Elmwood-Murdock’s gym Thursday night watched the top two teams in the state play one of the top games of the entire season.

Archbishop Bergan edged Elmwood-Murdock 57-55 in three overtimes in the title game of the Subdistrict D1-2 Tournament. Each of the first two overtimes featured buzzer-beating shots to extend action, and E-M nearly forced a fourth overtime with a last-second attempt that hit the rim.

Elmwood-Murdock head coach Paul Dwyer said he was proud of the effort the Knights displayed throughout the game. He said athletes from both schools turned the matchup into one they would remember for a long time.

“The intensity of the game tonight was just unbelievable,” Dwyer said. “It was a great atmosphere in the gym and the kids competed extremely hard. When you factor in the crowd and the quality of play from both teams, it certainly felt like something you’d see in the state tournament.”

Second-seeded Archbishop Bergan (17-6) limited Elmwood-Murdock’s offense throughout the first half. The Knights had posted 71 points in their semifinal victory over Cedar Bluffs, but ABHS prevented that scenario from repeating. The team held the Knights (22-3) to seven points in the first quarter and two baskets and three free throws in the second period.

E-M athletes increased their point production in the second half by getting the ball to veterans Brenna Schmidt and Lexi Bacon. Schmidt used her 6-foot-5 frame to score on two trips in the opening four minutes, and Bacon delivered a basket and free throw in that stretch. A drive from Bacon and 3-pointer by Laney Frahm closed the gap to 27-26 after three quarters.

“We wanted to attack the basket a little more, because we felt we had a mismatch with Brenna inside,” Dwyer said. “The girls did a good job with their entry passes after halftime. That helped us get the ball inside a little more, and that also set us up for kickout passes and some perimeter shots too.”

Ella Zierott’s basket off an assist from Tatum Backemeyer gave Elmwood-Murdock a 34-30 lead with 4:10 remaining in the fourth quarter. Bailey Frahm drained both ends of a one-and-one to put the team ahead 36-33 with 50 seconds to go. Adisyn Mendlik then forced overtime by knocking down a 3-pointer with 39 seconds left in regulation.

The first overtime featured plenty of points on both ends. Rebecca Baker’s jumper with 18 seconds left pulled Archbishop Bergan within 44-43, and Laney Frahm made one free throw six seconds later to create a two-point margin. Emersyn Shanahan then drove inside and tossed the ball towards the hoop on the final play. It went in as the buzzer sounded to keep the game going.

Shanahan boosted her team again near the end of the second overtime. She grabbed a missed free throw with 29 seconds left and scored on the offensive rebound to make it 49-47.

Elmwood-Murdock took a timeout with 12.9 seconds on the clock to set up a final play. Laney Frahm got the ball on the right wing and took a shot as time ran out. The crowd roared as they watched the ball sink through the hoop at the buzzer. The mouths of Archbishop Bergan players dropped open in amazement as Elmwood-Murdock teammates celebrated on the sidelines.

ABHS took a 54-49 lead in the third overtime, but E-M nearly erased the entire deficit in the final minute. Bacon and Laney Frahm knocked down 3-pointers on back-to-back trips to pull the team within 56-55. Archbishop Bergan made one free throw to create a potential game-tying moment for E-M. The team’s final shot fell off the rim at the buzzer to end the game.

Schmidt and Laney Frahm each scored 14 points and Bacon netted 13 points for Elmwood-Murdock. Schmidt chipped in six rebounds, two blocks, one steal and three pass deflections, and Laney Frahm tallied three assists, two steals, three rebounds and three pass deflections. Bacon delivered four boards, three assists, one steal and three pass deflections.

Backemeyer posted eight points, one steal, one assist, one rebound and one pass deflection. Sela Rikli hauled in two rebounds and Bailey Frahm collected three points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal and two pass deflections. Zierott helped the Knights with three points, five rebounds, two assists, three steals and two pass deflections, and Jordan Vogler made several quality entry passes to teammates in the post.

Kaitlyn Mlnarik led ABHS with 18 points and five assists. Baker tallied 16 points and two steals and Summer Bojanski collected nine points, five boards and three steals.

The teams were ranked first and second in wild-card points in Class D-1, which meant both schools were guaranteed a spot in the district finals no matter the outcome. Dwyer said the Knights could feel good that their efforts during the regular season would pay off in that fashion.

“We’re going to take a day or two off to rest up, and then we’ll be back at it,” Dwyer said. “The girls have done a fantastic job of working hard this whole year, and the work we put in during the previous 24 games is going to help us. Hopefully we’ll be able to have the number-one seed and make the most of that opportunity.”

Elmwood-Murdock athletes learned Friday morning that they had secured the top seed in the district finals. E-M will play 16th-seeded McCool Junction (16-6) in the D1-1 District Final on Friday, Feb. 25. The teams will play at 6 p.m. at Crete High School. The winner will secure a spot in the state tournament.

Archbishop Bergan 8 11 8 9 9 4 8 – 57

Elmwood-Murdock 7 7 12 10 9 4 6 – 55

Archbishop Bergan (57)

Bojanski 2-3 4-6 9, A. Mlnarik 7-15 4-4 18, Baker 6-10 1-2 16, Frickenstein 1-2 2-2 4, Hapke 1-6 0-0 2, Mendlik 3-9 0-2 8, Gilfry 0-0 0-0 0, C. Mlnarik 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-45 11-16 55.

Elmwood-Murdock (55)

Rikli 0-0 0-0 0, B. Frahm 0-6 3-4 3, Zierott 1-6 1-4 3, Bacon 4-8 4-4 13, Schmidt 6-9 2-3 14, L. Frahm 4-9 3-6 14, Backemeyer 1-5 5-7 8, Vogler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-43 18-28 55.

Elmwood-Murdock 71, Cedar Bluffs 3

The Knights hosted fourth-seeded Cedar Bluffs in the opening round of the tournament on Tuesday. Elmwood-Murdock led 30-0 after the first quarter and maintained the gap the rest of the way. E-M held Cedar Bluffs (4-20) to one 3-pointer in the game.

Bailey Frahm directed the team’s offense with nine assists. She added six points, two rebounds, three steals and three pass deflections. Schmidt poured in 17 points, three rebounds, one steal and one block, and Zierott headlined Elmwood-Murdock’s defense with nine pass deflections. She chipped in two assists and two steals.

Backemeyer collected 12 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal, and Rikli delivered eight points, two rebounds, one steal and one pass deflection. Bacon pocketed ten points, three assists, two rebounds, one block and one pass deflection, and Laney Frahm contributed two points, three assists, three steals, one board and three pass deflections.

Vogler helped the Knights in the paint with two points, six rebounds, three steals, one assist and one pass deflection. Madie Justesen posted five points, three rebounds and one assist, and Jacie Fleischman pocketed three points, five boards, two steals, one assist and three pass deflections.

Isabelle Halferty netted four points, one rebound, one steal and two pass deflections. Ava Hohman chipped in two points and one steal for the Knights.

Cedar Bluffs 0 3 0 0 – 3

Elmwood-Murdock 30 19 18 4 – 71

Elmwood-Murdock (71)

Rikli 4-4 0-0 8, B. Frahm 2-4 1-2 6, Zierott 0-1 0-0 0, Bacon 4-5 2-2 10, Schmidt 8-10 1-1 17, Backemeyer 5-5 0-0 12, L. Frahm 1-3 0-0 2, Vogler 1-3 0-0 2, Justesen 1-3 3-4 5, Fleischman 1-6 1-2 3, Halferty 1-4 2-2 4, Hohman 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-49 10-13 71.

