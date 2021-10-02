Knights battle three top teams on court

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock volleyball athletes gained important knowledge this week when they squared off with a trio of quality opponents.
The Knights faced Palmyra, Syracuse and Mead in three straight matches. Elmwood-Murdock (14-6) played Palmyra and Syracuse in a home triangular on Tuesday and traveled to Mead for a conference contest on Thursday. The Panthers, Rockets and Raiders are a combined 49-8 this season.
E-M head coach Nichole Justesen said the Knights will benefit from the rigorous schedule. Elmwood-Murdock gave the Rockets their first loss of the season and presented Palmyra and Mead with tough battles. Syracuse is 17-1, Palmyra is 13-5 and Mead (19-2) is first in Class D-1 wild-card point standings.
“These are the types of teams we want to play,” Justesen said. “It’s making us a lot stronger when we play really good teams like this. I think it’s going to help us when we get into our conference tournament and the postseason, because we’ll have a lot of experience against good opponents.”
Palmyra 2, Elmwood-Murdock 1
Palmyra stopped Elmwood-Murdock 15-25, 25-20, 25-19 in the triangular. The Panthers relied on a series of plays from Maddie Busch and Kamrin Lippold to win. Busch finished with a triple-double of 12 kills, 11 digs and 12 serve receptions and Lippold pounded home 11 kills.
Brenna Schmidt helped Elmwood-Murdock with ten kills and six digs. Bailey Frahm went 14-of-14 serving with three aces and notched five kills and two solo blocks at the net. Sela Rikli finished with ten assists, two kills and six digs, and Laney Frahm tallied 11 assists, nine digs and three aces. She finished 16-of-17 at the line.
Lexi Bacon went 9-of-9 serving and pocketed four kills, 11 digs and 20 serve receptions. Madie Justesen made 13 serve receptions and seven digs and Jordan Vogler produced five kills, one solo block and six digs.
Tatum Backemeyer collected nine digs and 19 serve receptions in the back row, and Cassidy Callaway finished 4-of-5 at the service line.
Elmwood-Murdock 2, Syracuse 1
The Knights built a brick wall on defense in their 25-19, 11-25, 25-22 triumph. The team held Syracuse to a .099 hitting percentage during the match. Elmwood-Murdock generated 95 digs and limited Syracuse’s powerful serving attack to just two aces.
Backemeyer (24), Bacon (22), Rikli (17) and Laney Frahm (10) all registered double-digit dig totals. They made multiple diving saves to extend rallies throughout the evening.
Schmidt hammered 18 kills and posted five solo blocks at the net. Vogler delivered seven kills and eight digs and Bacon compiled seven digs, 34 serve receptions and a 22-of-23 serving performance. Bailey Frahm finished 11-of-11 at the line and tacked on six kills and four digs, and Backemeyer chipped in 16 serve receptions and one assist.
Rikli and Laney Frahm each dished out 16 assists in their setter roles. Justesen collected one kill, six digs and six serve receptions, and Callaway was successful on her lone serve of the match.
Mead 3, Elmwood-Murdock 0
The Raiders used a senior-laden lineup to stop Elmwood-Murdock 25-18, 25-23, 25-21. Six Mead seniors saw court time during the match. Veteran players Brianna Lemke and Megan Luetkenhaus filled key roles on offense. Lemke knocked down 20 kills on 50 swings and Luetkenhaus tallied 13 kills on 37 attempts.
“I thought we played a little scared early tonight, but we were able to pick it up a bit as we went along,” Justesen said. “We were pretty emotionally drained coming off the win over Syracuse and with everything surrounding Homecoming this week, but this was a good experience for the girls. I think we learned a lot from this.”
Mead built a 14-6 lead in game one before Elmwood-Murdock sliced the deficit. Vogler’s kill off a Mead overpass pulled the Knights within 21-18. A kill by Luetkenhaus on the next point swung momentum in Mead’s favor in the final stretch.
The Raiders tried to unplug Elmwood-Murdock’s energy by scoring the first seven points of game two. E-M responded with a serving run by Laney Frahm that tipped the pendulum to a 10-9 lead.
The Knights nearly overcame a 24-19 deficit. Schmidt blasted two kills and consecutive Mead hitting errors made it 24-23. The Raiders ended the game with a kill off an Elmwood-Murdock block attempt.
Elmwood-Murdock attempted to pull off a rally again in game three. Mead enjoyed a 23-16 lead before Bacon delivered two straight kills. Elmwood-Murdock fans cheered when an ace by Justesen closed the gap to 23-21, but Mead used a kill and ace to secure the victory.
Laney Frahm, Bacon and Rikli generated perfect nights at the service line. Frahm went 14-of-14 with one ace, Bacon finished 11-of-11 and Rikli pocketed a 10-of-10 performance.
Frahm chipped in 17 assists and five digs and Bacon contributed four kills, 13 digs and 21 serve receptions. Rikli pitched in five assists, 11 digs and one kill.
Vogler gave the Knights eight kills and five digs and Schmidt posted 12 kills and two ace blocks. Justesen netted one kill, one ace, eight digs and eight serve receptions, and Backemeyer collected a double-double of 25 serve receptions and 13 digs.
Bailey Frahm produced one kill and two digs and went 10-of-11 at the service line. Callaway made one dig and went 2-of-3 in her serving role.
Justesen said there could be additional meetings between the Knights and Raiders this season. Mead and Elmwood-Murdock will be two of the top teams in the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament Oct. 11-14. Both schools will also take part in the Subdistrict D1-2 Tournament with Archbishop Bergan, Cedar Bluffs and College View Academy.