Knights battle three top teams on court

The Knights nearly overcame a 24-19 deficit. Schmidt blasted two kills and consecutive Mead hitting errors made it 24-23. The Raiders ended the game with a kill off an Elmwood-Murdock block attempt.

Elmwood-Murdock attempted to pull off a rally again in game three. Mead enjoyed a 23-16 lead before Bacon delivered two straight kills. Elmwood-Murdock fans cheered when an ace by Justesen closed the gap to 23-21, but Mead used a kill and ace to secure the victory.

Laney Frahm, Bacon and Rikli generated perfect nights at the service line. Frahm went 14-of-14 with one ace, Bacon finished 11-of-11 and Rikli pocketed a 10-of-10 performance.

Frahm chipped in 17 assists and five digs and Bacon contributed four kills, 13 digs and 21 serve receptions. Rikli pitched in five assists, 11 digs and one kill.

Vogler gave the Knights eight kills and five digs and Schmidt posted 12 kills and two ace blocks. Justesen netted one kill, one ace, eight digs and eight serve receptions, and Backemeyer collected a double-double of 25 serve receptions and 13 digs.

Bailey Frahm produced one kill and two digs and went 10-of-11 at the service line. Callaway made one dig and went 2-of-3 in her serving role.