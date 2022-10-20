Knights battle Thunderbirds, Falcons in volleyball matches

TECUMSEH – Elmwood-Murdock athletes began the final week of the regular season with a pair of road trips to Johnson County Central and Freeman.

Johnson County Central 3, Elmwood-Murdock 1

Johnson County Central stopped the Knights 25-20, 20-25, 25-22, 28-26 in a battle between evenly-matched teams on Monday night. Both volleyball teams had won 16 times heading into the match, and it was the third time they had met this season.

Johnson County Central won the first contest during a season-opening triangular on Aug. 25. Elmwood-Murdock took down the Thunderbirds last Thursday in the third-place match of the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament.

The Thunderbirds (17-10) began Monday’s matchup with a large amount of energy. An enthusiastic home crowd watched a special starting lineup announcement before the match. JCC used the momentum to stop the Knights 25-20 in game one.

Elmwood-Murdock responded with multiple kills in game two. JCC edged Elmwood-Murdock in game three before the teams played extra volleyball in game four. The Thunderbirds snapped a 26-26 tie to seal the victory.

Jordan Vogler guided Elmwood-Murdock’s offense with 20 kills. She also went 14-of-14 serving with three aces and made 21 digs, 26 serve receptions and one assist.

Laney Frahm produced 34 assists, seven digs, three assisted blocks and four kills. She added three aces in her 15-of-17 serving night. Brooke Goudie connected on eight kills and added three digs and one serve reception, and Tatum Backemeyer generated 27 digs, 22 serve receptions, two assists and one ace.

Madie Justesen boosted the team’s serving attack with two aces in her 16-of-16 performance. She also dialed up 12 digs, 13 serve receptions, one kill and two assists. Annie Backemeyer tallied six kills, two aces, two digs and two assisted blocks, and Charley Hanes collected four kills, three digs, one assist and one solo and three assisted blocks.

Cassidy Callaway went 12-of-13 serving with one ace and added eight serve receptions. Brooklyn Mans made one dig and Zoe Zierott and Riley Gordon each made successful serve attempts.

Freeman 3, Elmwood-Murdock 0

Freeman won the conference contest 25-15, 25-18, 25-16 on Tuesday night. The Falcons (19-8) won for the sixth time in their last seven matches.

Vogler pocketed 14 kills, two assisted blocks, ten digs, one assist and 14 serve receptions. Tatum Backemeyer was successful on all 26 of her serve receptions and added two assists and 12 digs, and Frahm produced four aces, five kills, eight digs and 22 assists.

Justesen finished 11-of-11 serving with two aces. She also posted one kill, ten digs, four assists and 11 serve receptions. Hanes tallied five kills, one dig and one assist, Goudie made five kills and two digs and Annie Backemeyer had two assisted blocks and one dig.

Callaway collected one kill, two digs and eight serve receptions for E-M. Zierott made one serve reception and Gordon delivered four serves in the match.

Elmwood-Murdock (16-14) will host the Subdistrict D1-2 Tournament on Monday, Oct. 24, and Tuesday, Oct. 25. The top-seeded Knights will play fourth-seeded Parkview Christian (3-25) at 5 p.m. Oct. 24. The winner will play either second-seeded East Butler (14-16) or third-seeded Cedar Bluffs (4-22) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.