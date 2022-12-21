Knights battle Tigers in basketball games

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock athletes squared off with Falls City in a pair of home basketball games Tuesday night.

Falls City 38, Elmwood-Murdock girls 33

Falls City relied on a big scoring effort from Madi Jones to edge the Knights. Jones netted 18 points in the game and took advantage of her free-throw chances. She finished 8-of-10 from the line.

Tatum Backemeyer, Laney Frahm, Jordan Vogler and Ella Zierott all made baskets in the first quarter to keep E-M within 11-10. Backemeyer scored seven points in the second quarter and added a pair of baskets in the third quarter. Zierott splashed home a 3-pointer and Vogler made an interior basket to bring the Knights within 34-29.

Defense reigned in the final period. The Tigers played Elmwood-Murdock to a 4-4 stalemate to preserve the lead.

Tatum Backemeyer produced 18 points, three steals, two rebounds, one assist and two pass deflections for the Knights. Vogler hauled in 11 rebounds and added five points, four steals and one pass deflection, and Zierott ended the evening with six points, four rebounds and two pass deflections.

Frahm distributed seven assists and chipped in two points, one rebound, one steal and three pass deflections. Madie Justesen posted two points and one assist, Annie Backemeyer made three pass deflections and Brooklyn Mans had one rebound, one assist and one steal. Brooke Goudie added one assist, one block and two pass deflections.

Falls City 11 12 11 4 – 38

Elmwood-Murdock 10 10 9 4 – 33

Falls City (38)

Poppe 2, Jones 18, A. Armbruster 5, Kirkendall 9, McNeely 1, Collier 3, I. Armbruster 0.

Elmwood-Murdock (33)

T. Backemeyer 7-14 3-5 18, Frahm 1-5 0-0 2, Zierott 2-10 1-2 6, Vogler 2-5 1-2 5, Goudie 0-0 0-0 0, Justesen 1-1 0-0 2, Mans 0-2 0-0 0, A. Backemeyer 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 13-39 5-9 33.

Elmwood-Murdock boys 58, Falls City 37

Elmwood-Murdock raced ahead of the Tigers in the first half. The Knights went ahead 18-5 in the first quarter and reeled off a 15-7 scoring run in the next period. The team generated 17 points in the third quarter to keep the double-digit lead intact.

Tyson Mans led Elmwood-Murdock’s balanced scoring attack with 14 points. Reid Fletcher and Nate Rust each had ten points and Henry Coleman and Riley Wilson each netted eight points.

Both Elmwood-Murdock teams were scheduled to host Falls City Sacred Heart on Thursday night, but the games were postponed due to winter weather. The makeup games will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The girls will start at 6 p.m. and the boys will play at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Falls City 5 7 11 14 – 37

Elmwood-Murdock 18 15 17 8 – 58

Falls City (37)

Strauss 17, Dunkhas 9, Butrick 5, Craig 4, Hernandez 2.

Elmwood-Murdock (58)

Fletcher 10, Rust 10, Coleman 8, Mans 14, Wilson 8, Mommens 2, Schmidt 1, Junker 2, Miller 3