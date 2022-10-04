Knights, Blue Devils play in district golf tournaments

Elmwood-Murdock and Plattsmouth golfers wrote on their final scorecards of the season Monday during a pair of district tournaments.

District C-1 Tournament

Elmwood-Murdock traveled to Hidden Valley Golf Course in Lincoln for the District C-1 Tournament. Golfers from 16 schools competed during the morning and afternoon.

The Knights produced the best team score at a district tournament in program history. Elmwood-Murdock placed fifth in team standings with a 473. The group smashed the previous-best mark at a district tournament by 49 strokes.

“We had a solid finish to the season with a school district meet team record score of 473, easily improving on the previous record of 522,” E-M head coach Curt Backemeyer said. “The greens at Hidden Valley were extremely fast with some challenging pin placements.”

Hannah Petersen guided the Knights with a round of 111. Madi Lambert produced a 116 and Jacie Fleischman and Rose Offner each carded rounds of 123. Ella Zierott added a score of 135 at the tournament.

Lincoln Christian’s Olivia Lovegrove dominated the rest of the field with a winning round of 65. She generated a 33 on the front nine and 32 on the back nine of the course. She defeated LCHS teammate Maya Kuszak by 19 strokes for the title.

Lincoln Christian, Lincoln Lutheran and Superior netted the three team berths to the Class C State Tournament. The Class C event will take place Oct. 10-11 at Elks Country Club in Columbus.

Zierott was Elmwood-Murdock’s lone senior. All other members of the Knights will be back next season.

Team Results

Lincoln Christian 382, Lincoln Lutheran 393, Superior 419, Auburn 435, Elmwood-Murdock 473, Ashland-Greenwood 488, Tri County 545, Central City 549, Exeter-Milligan, Fairbury, Heartland, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, Johnson County Central, Sutton, Syracuse, Palmyra no team scores

Top Ten Results (State Qualifiers)

1) Olivia Lovegrove (LCHS) 33-32 65, 2) Maya Kuszak (LCHS) 44-40 84, 3) Jamisyn Kirkpatrick (AUB) 44-43 87, 4) Haley Blackstone (SPR) 45-43 88, 5) Ellie Whitehead (AGHS) 41-47 88, 6) Hattie Bennett (LLHS) 45-45 90, 7) Mia Hiebner (HRT) 50-42 92, 8) Bailey Schmidt (LLHS) 50-46 96, 9) Neah McMeen (SPR) 52-44 96, 10) Lucy Hayes (AUB) 48-49 97

Elmwood-Murdock Results

Madi Lambert 52-64 116, Hannah Petersen 60-51 111, Jacie Fleischman 61-62 123, Rose Offner 65-58 123, Ella Zierott 66-69 135.

District B-1 Tournament

Plattsmouth journeyed to Nebraska City for 18 holes of action during the morning and afternoon. Golfers from seven schools played at The Golf Club at Table Creek for the District B-1 Tournament.

Plattsmouth collected fifth place in the tournament with a team score of 460. Individual results for PHS from the day were not available.

Waverly junior Tia Phaisan won the district title with a round of 82. Beatrice junior Kiera Paquette (84) and Nebraska City senior Ella Welsh (86) finished second and third.

Norris, Beatrice and Waverly secured the three team berths to the Class B State Tournament. The Class B event will take place Oct. 10-11 at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering.

Nataliya Roby, Sarah Bunnell, Ava Morehead, Olivia Rotter, Kaylee Odum, Julianna Hamilton, Jayden Hamilton and Kellie Smith were Plattsmouth’s seniors.

Team Results

Norris 382, Beatrice 386, Waverly 389, Nebraska City 393, Plattsmouth 460, Platteview 463, Lincoln Northwest no team score

Top Ten Results (State Qualifiers)

1) Tia Phaisan (WAV) 82, 2) Kiera Paquette (BEA) 84, 3) Ella Welsh (NCY) 86, 4) Avery Dill (PLV) 92, 5) Grace McNeely (NCY) 93, 6) Emily Glinsmann (NOR) 93, 7) Natalie Shield (NOR) 94, 8) Delaini Harper (NOR) 94, 9) Paige Southwick (BEA) 96, T10) Rylee Zimmerman (LNW) 97, T10) Isabelle Johnson (NCY) 97, T10) Trinity Lappe (LNW) 97