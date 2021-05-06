Knights, Blue Devils play in league golf tournaments

Golfers from Elmwood-Murdock and Plattsmouth competed for conference prizes this week during a pair of league tournaments.
Trailblazer Conference Invite
The Blue Devils traveled to Wildwood Golf Course in Nebraska City on Monday for the Trailblazer Conference Invite. Plattsmouth placed third in the inaugural tournament with a team score of 383.
Zach Shukis led the Blue Devils with a medal-winning round at the tournament. He captured ninth place in the field with a score of 89. He posted a 46 on the front nine and 43 on the back nine.
Levi Flaherty (95), Jude Wehrbein (98), Kye Stone (101), Jack Alexander (102) and Ayden Kragness-Carpenter (106) added scores for Plattsmouth.
Team Results
Beatrice 342, Nebraska City 361, Plattsmouth 383, Ralston 393, Wahoo 410, Platteview 420
Top 10 Results
1) Trey Baehr (BEA) 78, 2) Will Welsh (NCY) 86, 3) Noah Talmadge (RAL) 87, 4) Blake Miller (NCY) 87, 5) Preston Paquette (BEA) 88, 6) Sam Wallman (BEA) 88, 7) Bryant Jurgens (BEA) 88, 8) Alex Strittmatter (RAL) 89, 9) Zach Shukis (PLT) 89, 10) Harrison Benedict (NCY) 93
Plattsmouth Results
Levi Flaherty 45-50 95, Zach Shukis 46-43 89, Jude Wehrbein 52-46 98, Kye Stone 50-51 101, Jack Alexander 49-53 102, Ayden Kragness-Carpenter 57-49 106
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Elmwood-Murdock traveled to Crooked Creek in Lincoln for the 18-hole event on Wednesday. The Knights captured fourth place in the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament with a team score of 393. The gap between champion Auburn (381) and Elmwood-Murdock was just 12 strokes.
E-M head coach Curt Backemeyer said he was pleased with the results. Nate Lockman fired a 91 to earn a fourth-place league medal, and Easton Miller collected a career-best round of 95 for a fifth-place honor. Gus Pope added to the medal lineup with a ninth-place total of 98.
“Everyone improved their scores from our last meet at Crooked Creek with warmer and less windy conditions,” Backemeyer said. “We look to keep shaving strokes off our best team score with each outing.”
Jeston Junker (109) and Sam Clements (111) both compiled rounds for Elmwood-Murdock at the tournament. Both Knights also improved their scores from earlier meets this spring.
Auburn senior Cameron Binder earned medalist honors with a 77. He won the league title by eight strokes over Falls City’s Lukas Aldana.
Team Results
Auburn 381, Mead/Cedar Bluffs 385, Falls City 391, Elmwood-Murdock 393, Palmyra 475, Johnson County Central no team score
Top 10 Results
1) Cameron Binder (AUB) 35-42 77, 2) Lukas Aldana (FCY) 42-43 85, 3) Luke Carritt (MCB) 40-48 88, 4) Nate Lockman (EM) 43-48 91, 5) Easton Miller (EM) 44-51 95, 6) Cade Patzel (AUB) 43-52 95, 7) Justin Vanderbough (AUB) 46-51 97, 8) Alex Hannan (MCB) 51-46 97, 9) Gus Pope (EM) 48-50 98, 10) Hunter Griffis (MCB) 46-52 98
Elmwood-Murdock Results
Nate Lockman 43-48 91, Easton Miller 44-51 95, Gus Pope 48-50 98, Jeston Junker 55-54 109, Sam Clements 55-56 111