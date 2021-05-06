Knights, Blue Devils play in league golf tournaments

Plattsmouth Results

Levi Flaherty 45-50 95, Zach Shukis 46-43 89, Jude Wehrbein 52-46 98, Kye Stone 50-51 101, Jack Alexander 49-53 102, Ayden Kragness-Carpenter 57-49 106

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament

Elmwood-Murdock traveled to Crooked Creek in Lincoln for the 18-hole event on Wednesday. The Knights captured fourth place in the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament with a team score of 393. The gap between champion Auburn (381) and Elmwood-Murdock was just 12 strokes.

E-M head coach Curt Backemeyer said he was pleased with the results. Nate Lockman fired a 91 to earn a fourth-place league medal, and Easton Miller collected a career-best round of 95 for a fifth-place honor. Gus Pope added to the medal lineup with a ninth-place total of 98.

“Everyone improved their scores from our last meet at Crooked Creek with warmer and less windy conditions,” Backemeyer said. “We look to keep shaving strokes off our best team score with each outing.”

Jeston Junker (109) and Sam Clements (111) both compiled rounds for Elmwood-Murdock at the tournament. Both Knights also improved their scores from earlier meets this spring.