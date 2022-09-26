 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Knights break course mark at Elmwood-Murdock Invite

2022 Elmwood-Murdock girls golf

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock athletes penned history-making moments with their golf clubs Monday at the Elmwood-Murdock Invite.

The Knights earned fourth place in the tournament with a team score of 382. Elmwood-Murdock registered the best 18-hole score at Grandpa’s Woods in program history. Ella Zierott, Hannah Petersen, Rose Offner, Jacie Fleischman and Madi Lambert helped E-M post the historic number.

Zierott guided Elmwood-Murdock with one of the top rounds of her career. She posted a 46 on the first nine holes and a 47 on the second nine for a total of 93. She earned 11th place with her efforts.

Petersen finished 13th with a round of 94 and Offner posted a total of 97. Fleischman (98) and Lambert (103) added scores for the Knights.

Elmwood-Murdock defeated Cedar Bluffs/Mead by one stroke for fourth place. Elkhorn South JV won the tournament title with a total of 345. Elkhorn South’s Carys Nelson and Palmyra’s Kailynn McMann each finished with rounds of 81. Nelson won a scorecard playoff to claim the title.

Team Results

Elkhorn South JV 345, Lincoln Lutheran 360, Elkhorn North JV 366, Elmwood-Murdock 382, Cedar Bluffs/Mead 383, Bennington JV 417, Ashland-Greenwood 419, Arlington 432, Elmwood-Murdock JV, Palmyra no team scores

Top Ten Results

1) Carys Nelson (EKS) 40-41 81, 2) Kailynn McMann (PLY) 38-43 81, 3) Katie Nichols (EKS) 39-43 82, 4) Chelsea Mahloch (EKN) 41-44 85, 5) Bailey Schmidt (LLHS) 43-43 86, 6) Addie McGee (EKS) 44-43 87, 7) Anna Vander Pol (LLHS) 46-42 88, 8) Hannah Nosal (EKN) 44-44 88, 9) Elly Samek (CBM) 47-44 91, 10) Hattie Bennett (LLHS) 50-43 93

Elmwood-Murdock Varsity Results

Ella Zierott 46-47 93 (11th), Hannah Petersen 47-47 94 (13th), Rose Offner 50-47 97 (22nd), Jacie Fleischman 50-48 98 (24th), Madi Lambert 53-50 103 (28th)

Elmwood-Murdock Junior Varsity Results

Isabelle Halferty 52-50 102 (27th), Marissa Oehlerking 53-58 111 (37th), Payton Haase 62-52 114 (39th)

