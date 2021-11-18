Knights capture ECNC volleyball recognition

MURDOCK – Six Elmwood-Murdock students soared to the top of the conference volleyball classroom this week with postseason awards.

East Central Nebraska Conference coaches honored Brenna Schmidt, Tatum Backemeyer, Lexi Bacon, Laney Frahm, Bailey Frahm and Madie Justesen with league recognition. Schmidt was named to the All-ECNC first team, Backemeyer was named to the second team and Bacon and Laney Frahm were each third-team selections. Bailey Frahm and Justesen were honorable mention selections for the Knights.

Schmidt paced Elmwood-Murdock’s offense during the year with 540 kills on 1,142 swings. She produced kills on 47.3 percent of her attempts and finished with a .346 hitting percentage. The Kansas State recruit added 132 blocks (55 solo, 77 assisted), 31 service points, six aces, 69 digs, 17 assists and 54 serve receptions.

Backemeyer boosted Elmwood-Murdock’s defense as the team’s libero with 614 digs and 639 serve receptions. She posted double-digit dig totals in 29 matches. Backemeyer finished 222-of-237 at the line for a .937 serving percentage. She collected 23 aces, 120 service points, 22 assists and three kills for the Knights.

Bacon gave E-M production from all spots on the court. She finished 346-of-369 at the line for a .938 serving percentage. She netted 210 service points and 23 aces with her abilities at the stripe. Bacon generated 166 kills and 22 assists on offense, and she helped the team’s defense with 441 digs and 685 serve receptions.

Laney Frahm made an impact for the Knights in many statistical categories. She went 412-of-467 at the line for a serving percentage of .882. She carded 75 aces and 273 service points. Frahm made 44 blocks (two solo, 42 assisted), scooped up 236 digs and dished out 505 assists. She added 25 kills and 18 serve receptions for Elmwood-Murdock.

Bailey Frahm gave the Knights plenty of points with her work on both offense and defense. She slammed 210 kills and finished 469-of-496 at the service line for a .946 percentage. She tallied 270 service points and 35 aces at the stripe. Frahm added 52 blocks (12 solo, 40 assisted), 105 digs, eight assists and nine serve receptions.

Justesen helped Elmwood-Murdock’s defense with 287 digs and 252 serve receptions. She gave the Knights 55 kills and 12 assists on offense, and she finished 254-of-284 at the line for a serving percentage of .894. She posted 146 service points and 28 aces at the stripe.

Elmwood-Murdock finished the year 23-11 and captured fourth place in the Class D-1 State Tournament.

Students from Auburn, Elmwood-Murdock, Falls City, Freeman, Johnson County Central, Malcolm, Mead and Palmyra received ECNC recognition. Weeping Water did not have any postseason selections. Several players were nominated but they did not receive votes from coaches at the selection meeting.

2021 All-East Central Nebraska Conference Volleyball Selections

First Team

Brenna Schmidt – Elmwood-Murdock – Senior

Kiley Elkins – Malcolm – Senior

Brianna Lemke – Mead – Senior

Lauryn England – Malcolm – Junior

Carly Gardner – Auburn – Senior

Emily Quinn – Mead – Senior

Ava Berkebile – Johnson County Central – Senior

Second Team

Lillian Parolek – Palmyra – Senior

Tatum Backemeyer – Elmwood-Murdock – Sophomore

Lexi Brewer – Falls City – Sophomore

Diamond Sedlak – Malcolm – Junior

Olivia Swanson – Auburn – Junior

Demmy Patocka – Mead – Senior

Third Team

Libbie Ball – Palmyra – Junior

Lexi Bacon – Elmwood-Murdock – Senior

Chase Nolte – Falls City – Senior

Emily Oldenburg – Mead – Senior

Megan Luetkenhaus – Mead – Senior

Laney Frahm – Elmwood-Murdock – Sophomore

Honorable Mention

Bailey Frahm – Elmwood-Murdock – Senior

Madie Justesen – Elmwood-Murdock – Sophomore

RaeAnn Thompson – Falls City – Junior

Ashleigh Kirkendall – Falls City – Sophomore

Makinley Scholl – Falls City – Sophomore

Kylie Boyer – Freeman – Junior

Arely Cabrales – Johnson County Central – Sophomore

Gracie Burwell – Malcolm – Senior

Abby Zegar – Malcolm – Sophomore

Reagan Wondercheck – Malcolm – Senior

Rylie Hale-Keller – Palmyra – Junior

Maddie Busch – Palmyra – Junior

