Knights capture ECNC volleyball recognition

MURDOCK – Six Elmwood-Murdock students soared to the top of the conference volleyball classroom this week with postseason awards.
East Central Nebraska Conference coaches honored Brenna Schmidt, Tatum Backemeyer, Lexi Bacon, Laney Frahm, Bailey Frahm and Madie Justesen with league recognition. Schmidt was named to the All-ECNC first team, Backemeyer was named to the second team and Bacon and Laney Frahm were each third-team selections. Bailey Frahm and Justesen were honorable mention selections for the Knights.
Schmidt paced Elmwood-Murdock’s offense during the year with 540 kills on 1,142 swings. She produced kills on 47.3 percent of her attempts and finished with a .346 hitting percentage. The Kansas State recruit added 132 blocks (55 solo, 77 assisted), 31 service points, six aces, 69 digs, 17 assists and 54 serve receptions.
Backemeyer boosted Elmwood-Murdock’s defense as the team’s libero with 614 digs and 639 serve receptions. She posted double-digit dig totals in 29 matches. Backemeyer finished 222-of-237 at the line for a .937 serving percentage. She collected 23 aces, 120 service points, 22 assists and three kills for the Knights.
Bacon gave E-M production from all spots on the court. She finished 346-of-369 at the line for a .938 serving percentage. She netted 210 service points and 23 aces with her abilities at the stripe. Bacon generated 166 kills and 22 assists on offense, and she helped the team’s defense with 441 digs and 685 serve receptions.
Laney Frahm made an impact for the Knights in many statistical categories. She went 412-of-467 at the line for a serving percentage of .882. She carded 75 aces and 273 service points. Frahm made 44 blocks (two solo, 42 assisted), scooped up 236 digs and dished out 505 assists. She added 25 kills and 18 serve receptions for Elmwood-Murdock.
Bailey Frahm gave the Knights plenty of points with her work on both offense and defense. She slammed 210 kills and finished 469-of-496 at the service line for a .946 percentage. She tallied 270 service points and 35 aces at the stripe. Frahm added 52 blocks (12 solo, 40 assisted), 105 digs, eight assists and nine serve receptions.
Justesen helped Elmwood-Murdock’s defense with 287 digs and 252 serve receptions. She gave the Knights 55 kills and 12 assists on offense, and she finished 254-of-284 at the line for a serving percentage of .894. She posted 146 service points and 28 aces at the stripe.
Elmwood-Murdock finished the year 23-11 and captured fourth place in the Class D-1 State Tournament.
Students from Auburn, Elmwood-Murdock, Falls City, Freeman, Johnson County Central, Malcolm, Mead and Palmyra received ECNC recognition. Weeping Water did not have any postseason selections. Several players were nominated but they did not receive votes from coaches at the selection meeting.
2021 All-East Central Nebraska Conference Volleyball Selections
First Team
Brenna Schmidt – Elmwood-Murdock – Senior
Kiley Elkins – Malcolm – Senior
Brianna Lemke – Mead – Senior
Lauryn England – Malcolm – Junior
Carly Gardner – Auburn – Senior
Emily Quinn – Mead – Senior
Ava Berkebile – Johnson County Central – Senior
Second Team
Lillian Parolek – Palmyra – Senior
Tatum Backemeyer – Elmwood-Murdock – Sophomore
Lexi Brewer – Falls City – Sophomore
Diamond Sedlak – Malcolm – Junior
Olivia Swanson – Auburn – Junior
Demmy Patocka – Mead – Senior
Third Team
Libbie Ball – Palmyra – Junior
Lexi Bacon – Elmwood-Murdock – Senior
Chase Nolte – Falls City – Senior
Emily Oldenburg – Mead – Senior
Megan Luetkenhaus – Mead – Senior
Laney Frahm – Elmwood-Murdock – Sophomore
Honorable Mention
Bailey Frahm – Elmwood-Murdock – Senior
Madie Justesen – Elmwood-Murdock – Sophomore
RaeAnn Thompson – Falls City – Junior
Ashleigh Kirkendall – Falls City – Sophomore
Makinley Scholl – Falls City – Sophomore
Kylie Boyer – Freeman – Junior
Arely Cabrales – Johnson County Central – Sophomore
Gracie Burwell – Malcolm – Senior
Abby Zegar – Malcolm – Sophomore
Reagan Wondercheck – Malcolm – Senior
Rylie Hale-Keller – Palmyra – Junior
Maddie Busch – Palmyra – Junior