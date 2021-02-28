Knights capture state tournament ticket

HASTINGS – The Elmwood-Murdock girls enjoyed their trip to the central part of the state Friday night by earning a place in school hoops history.
The Knights qualified for the Class D-1 State Tournament with a 33-30 triumph over North Platte St. Patrick’s. Eighth-seeded Elmwood-Murdock weathered a comeback attempt by the ninth-seeded Irish to ensure a state ticket. The teams played the D1-8 District Final at Hastings High School.
E-M relied on strong defense to stop North Platte St. Patrick’s. The Irish (16-9) had won seven of their last eight games by showcasing one of the top offenses in Nebraska. NPSP had scored more than 65 points three times in February.
E-M head coach Paul Dwyer said he was proud of the team’s effort against North Platte St. Patrick’s. The Knights became the first school in the past eight seasons to keep the Irish from sinking a 3-pointer. Dwyer said North Platte St. Patrick’s had made at least one trey in each of the past 180 games.
Elmwood-Murdock athletes trailed 11-5 after one quarter but turned the tide in their favor in the second period. The team embarked on a 17-2 run that featured a multi-pronged scoring attack. Ella Zierott drained a 3-pointer, Lexi Bacon and Tatum Backemeyer each sank two baskets and Sela Rikli, Bailey Frahm and Jayden Halferty each found the hoop once.
North Platte St. Patrick’s cut a 22-13 halftime deficit to 22-21 by the end of the third quarter. That set the stage for a nailbiting finish. Backemeyer guided E-M’s offense with five points in the final period. She made a free throw with ten seconds left to create a 33-30 margin. The Knights forced the Irish to take an off-target 3-pointer at the buzzer to win.
Backemeyer helped Elmwood-Murdock with nine points and eight rebounds. Bacon boosted the Knights in the game with six points, ten rebounds and one block, and Bailey Frahm collected seven points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Zierott gave the Knights three points, six rebounds, three assists and two pass deflections. Halferty posted three points, three rebounds and one pass deflection, and Laney Frahm contributed three points, two rebounds and one assist.
Sela Rikli helped E-M with two points and one rebound. Jordan Vogler gave the team defensive minutes in the victory.
Elmwood-Murdock will make the sixth state appearance in program history. E-M also qualified for state in 1997, 2003, 2004, 2008 and 2010. The 2010 group captured fourth place in the state tournament.
Elmwood-Murdock (12-11) will be the eighth seed in the Class D-1 field. The Knights will square off with top-seeded Pleasanton (25-1) at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 3. The teams will play their first-round game at Lincoln Southwest.
Archbishop Bergan, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Weeping Water, Bruning-Davenport-Shickley, Hartington Cedar Catholic and South Platte will also play Class D-1 games. The winner of the Elmwood-Murdock/Pleasanton game will face either fourth-seeded Archbishop Bergan (15-9) or fifth-seeded Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The third-place game will take place at 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 5, at Lincoln Northeast. The championship game will be held at Pinnacle Bank Arena at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 6.
North Platte St. Patrick’s 11 2 8 9 – 30
Elmwood-Murdock 5 17 0 11 – 33
North Platte St. Patrick’s (30)
Stienike 6, Heirigs 18, Siegel 5, Kimberling 0, Flech 0, Homan 0.
Elmwood-Murdock (33)
Rikli 2, B. Frahm 7, Zierott 3, Halferty 3, Bacon 6, Backemeyer 9, L. Frahm 3, Vogler 0.