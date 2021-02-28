Knights capture state tournament ticket

North Platte St. Patrick’s cut a 22-13 halftime deficit to 22-21 by the end of the third quarter. That set the stage for a nailbiting finish. Backemeyer guided E-M’s offense with five points in the final period. She made a free throw with ten seconds left to create a 33-30 margin. The Knights forced the Irish to take an off-target 3-pointer at the buzzer to win.

Backemeyer helped Elmwood-Murdock with nine points and eight rebounds. Bacon boosted the Knights in the game with six points, ten rebounds and one block, and Bailey Frahm collected seven points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Zierott gave the Knights three points, six rebounds, three assists and two pass deflections. Halferty posted three points, three rebounds and one pass deflection, and Laney Frahm contributed three points, two rebounds and one assist.

Sela Rikli helped E-M with two points and one rebound. Jordan Vogler gave the team defensive minutes in the victory.

Elmwood-Murdock will make the sixth state appearance in program history. E-M also qualified for state in 1997, 2003, 2004, 2008 and 2010. The 2010 group captured fourth place in the state tournament.