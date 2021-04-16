Knights capture third place at Milford Invite

MILFORD – Elmwood-Murdock golfers emerged from the Milford Invite with victories over both the elements and their competitors on Wednesday.

The Knights captured third place in the tournament with a team total of 415 strokes. E-M surpassed Thayer Central by six strokes for the third spot on the leaderboard. Milford (365) edged Lincoln Lutheran (369) for the championship.

E-M head coach Curt Backemeyer said the Knights competed on a day that featured cold and windy conditions. That made a difference at Thornridge Golf Course, which has a two-level layout with thorn trees and natural rough. A winding creek crosses four fairways and several holes include blind shots on bi-level holes.

Devin Mather made the most of his opportunity to play the course with a career-best round of 91. He fought through the inclement weather with a 46 on the front nine and a 45 on the back nine. He earned a seventh-place medal with the result.

Nate Lockman fired a round of 101 and Gus Pope collected a 105 for the Knights. Jeston Junker and Easton Miller posted scores of 118 and 119 for the team.