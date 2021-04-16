Knights capture third place at Milford Invite

MILFORD – Elmwood-Murdock golfers emerged from the Milford Invite with victories over both the elements and their competitors on Wednesday.
The Knights captured third place in the tournament with a team total of 415 strokes. E-M surpassed Thayer Central by six strokes for the third spot on the leaderboard. Milford (365) edged Lincoln Lutheran (369) for the championship.
E-M head coach Curt Backemeyer said the Knights competed on a day that featured cold and windy conditions. That made a difference at Thornridge Golf Course, which has a two-level layout with thorn trees and natural rough. A winding creek crosses four fairways and several holes include blind shots on bi-level holes.
Devin Mather made the most of his opportunity to play the course with a career-best round of 91. He fought through the inclement weather with a 46 on the front nine and a 45 on the back nine. He earned a seventh-place medal with the result.
Nate Lockman fired a round of 101 and Gus Pope collected a 105 for the Knights. Jeston Junker and Easton Miller posted scores of 118 and 119 for the team.
Milford athletes used their home-course knowledge to collect three individual medals and the team title. Milford’s Colton Hauder (83) defeated Friend’s Deven Collier by three strokes for the individual championship.
Elmwood-Murdock will compete in the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament on Tuesday. The Knights will travel to Crooked Creek Golf Course in Lincoln for the tournament. Auburn, Elmwood-Murdock, Johnson County Central and Palmyra will take part in the event.
Team Results
Milford 365, Lincoln Lutheran 369, Elmwood-Murdock 415, Thayer Central 421, Friend 456, Crete 465, Palmyra 465, Heartland no team score
Top Ten Results
1) Colton Hauder (MIL) 41-42 83, 2) Deven Collier (FRI) 42-44 86, 3) Zach Ringler (LLHS) 45-42 87, 4) Cole Toovey (MIL) 45-43 88, 5) Isaac Yeakley (MIL) 45-43 88, 6) Cruise Trumbly (LLHS) 45-45 90, 7) Devin Mather (EM) 46-45 91, 8) Max Bartels (LLHS) 46-47 93, 9) Brock Heuskinkvelt (CRT) 52-45 97, 10) Andrew Engle (THY) 47-50 97
Elmwood-Murdock Team Results
Devin Mather 46-45 91, Gus Pope 51-54 105, Nate Lockman 49-52 101, Easton Miller 60-59 119, Jeston Junker 61-57 118. Team score 415.