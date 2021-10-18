Knights capture third place in league tournament

MEAD – Elmwood-Murdock athletes stayed in a successful lane of volleyball traffic this week with a medal-winning effort in the league tournament.

The Knights earned third place in the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament. Second-seeded Elmwood-Murdock fell to Malcolm in the semifinals but rebounded in a big way on Thursday. The team took down fourth-seeded Palmyra to capture bronze medals in the event.

Malcolm 3, Elmwood-Murdock 0

Malcolm defeated the Knights 25-18, 25-19, 27-25 on Oct. 12 in Mead’s gym. The third-seeded Clippers (23-6) used big attacking nights from Kiley Elkins and Gracie Burwell to win the semifinal match. Elkins finished with 23 kills and a .429 hitting percentage and Burwell collected ten kills and a .304 hitting percentage.

Brenna Schmidt led Elmwood-Murdock’s offense with 14 kills and a .400 hitting percentage. She also made one solo block, two digs and three serve receptions.

Madie Justesen finished 14-of-14 serving with two aces for the Knights. She chipped in seven digs and ten serve receptions in her defensive role. Tatum Backemeyer pocketed a double-double of 14 digs and 24 serve receptions against the Clippers. She also went 13-of-14 at the stripe with one ace.

Lexi Bacon ended the match with three kills, 11 digs and 16 serve receptions, and Laney Frahm contributed 12 assists, four digs, one kill and one ace. Bailey Frahm connected on six kills and Sela Rikli tallied eight assists, two digs and two serve receptions. Jordan Vogler gave the Knights one kill, two digs and one serve reception.

Elmwood-Murdock 3, Palmyra 2

The Knights and Panthers returned to Mead on Thursday for the third-place contest. Elmwood-Murdock rallied from a 2-1 match deficit to defeat Palmyra 19-25, 25-17, 21-25, 25-15, 17-15.

Bailey Frahm played a key role in the outcome with her work at both the net and service line. She blasted 15 kills on 35 swings and finished 23-of-23 serving with one ace. She also made one solo and four assisted blocks in the match.

Schmidt generated 26 kills on 57 swings and built a brick wall at the net on defense. She ended the evening with six solo and four assisted blocks. She added seven digs and nine serve receptions for the Knights.

Bacon tallied six kills, 18 digs and 28 serve receptions for E-M, and Backemeyer boosted the back row with 30 digs and 38 serve receptions. Backemeyer also finished 13-of-14 serving with a pair of aces.

Justesen carded two aces and made one kill, 13 digs, 15 serve receptions and three assisted blocks. Laney Frahm gave the team plenty of points with six aces, one kill, 26 assists, 18 digs and three assisted blocks, and Rikli contributed 22 digs, 22 assists, one ace and one kill.

Vogler pocketed two kills and Charley Hanes saw court time for the team. Elmwood-Murdock improved to 18-7 and Palmyra fell to 17-9.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.