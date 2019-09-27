FREMONT – Elmwood-Murdock golfers showcased their progress on the links this week with their scores at the Arlington Invite.
Rylee Hogue and Elly West traveled to Fremont Country Club on Tuesday for the meet. The Knights competed with students from ten other schools in the 18-hole tournament. E-M head coach Curt Backemeyer said he was pleased with the performances from both athletes.
“Rylee had another solid day on a challenging course, just missing a medal by two strokes,” Backemeyer said. “Elly also showed significant improvement.”
Hogue posted a 17th-place round of 118. She fired a 57 on the front nine and a 61 on the back nine. She cut 28 strokes from her score at last year’s invite on the same course. West posted scores of 72 and 75 on the front and back nines.
Blair dominated the team race with a total of 416. The Bears defeated conference rival Bennington by 39 strokes. Oakland-Craig finished one stroke behind Bennington for third place.
Elmwood-Murdock will host the Elmwood-Murdock Invite on Monday. Arlington, Bennington, Cedar Bluffs, Elkhorn South, Lincoln Lutheran, Palmyra and Wahoo are scheduled to join the Knights at the 10 a.m. tournament.
You have free articles remaining.
Team Results
Blair 416, Bennington 455, Oakland-Craig 456, Fremont JV 480, Arlington 528, Archbishop Bergan 532, Elkhorn JV 540, Cedar Bluffs, Elmwood-Murdock, Palmyra, West Point-Beemer no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) Rachel Parks (BLA) 94, 2) Anna Moore (BLA) 102, T3) Lily Bojanski (ABR) 104, T3) Edie Anderson (OC) 104, T5) Megan Nielsen (CBL) 105, T5) Lupe Najera (BEN) 105, 7) Kailey Johnson (WPB) 106, 8) Kaia Stewart (BLA) 108, 9) Sidney Jacobs (BEN) 110, 10) Neenah Lindner (BLA) 112, 11) Maggie Norris (FRE) 113, 12) Megan Bousquet (OC) 115, T13) Emily Huff (ELK) 116, T13) Mazzi Melton (BEN) 116, T13) Kloey Dau (FRE) 116
Elmwood-Murdock Results
Rylee Hogue 57-61 118 (17th), Elly West 72-75 147 (38th)