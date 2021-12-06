Knights claim championship at Lourdes tournament

NEBRASKA CITY – The Elmwood-Murdock girls began the new basketball season in a championship frame of mind Friday night.

The Knights defeated Nebraska City Lourdes 40-31 in the title game of the Nebraska City Lourdes Invite. Elmwood-Murdock erased an early first-half deficit with a strong defensive performance. The team outscored NCL 24-12 in the second half and gave up just four points in the final 10:15 of the game.

E-M head coach Paul Dwyer said he was pleased to see the Knights pick up a victory against a veteran NCL roster. Nebraska City Lourdes started five upperclassmen who helped the program reach the Class C-2 State Tournament last season.

“That was a good win against a really good team,” Dwyer said. “We gave up a lot of offensive rebounds, and that’s something we’re going to have to work on, but overall I thought we played pretty well on defense the whole game. That’s a good Lourdes team that has some nice shooters, so it was a solid effort from our girls to hold them to 31 points.”

Nebraska City Lourdes, which finished 20-5 last winter, tried to run away from Elmwood-Murdock in the opening four minutes. Aspen Meyer sank a coast-to-coast layup and Gracie Ragland scored five straight points to make it 7-1.

Elmwood-Murdock (2-0) tied the game at 12-12 when Bailey Frahm scored on an assist by Ella Zierott. A short jumper from Brenna Schmidt and a basket from Zierott kept the Knights within 19-16 at the break.

Elmwood-Murdock, which qualified for the Class D-1 State Tournament last season, traded baskets with Nebraska City Lourdes for much of the third quarter. NCL went up 27-24 on a rebound and putback by Evelyn Madison with 2:15 to go in the period. Baskets from Tatum Backemeyer and Lexi Bacon tied the score at 28-28 entering the final period.

E-M went ahead 34-28 in the first four minutes of the fourth quarter and held NCL scoreless in the final 3:15. Schmidt and Bailey Frahm produced back-to-back baskets and Frahm drained two late free throws to ice the game.

Bacon spearheaded E-M’s attack with a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds. Schmidt generated eight points and 12 boards and Bailey Frahm had eight points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal. Backemeyer chipped in six points, two assists, one rebound and one steal.

Laney Frahm contributed two points and six boards and Zierott tallied two points, two assists and two steals. Jordan Vogler hauled in two rebounds and Sela Rikli collected one rebound. She also led the Knights with her defensive and court management skills.

Dwyer said the tournament title was a positive sign for the rest of the year.

“We learned that we have some pretty good depth,” Dwyer said. “There are girls who haven’t played yet who are going to see time for us during the season. I’m really pleased with the type of depth that we’re going to have this year.

“The other thing that’s pretty evident is that this group has the same winning attitude that they had last year. We’ve always known that this is a resilient group. It doesn’t matter if they get behind or if things don’t go according to plan right away. They always bounce back with a lot of heart, and they showed that again tonight. This is a fun team to coach because they always keep working hard and giving their best.”

Elmwood-Murdock 8 8 12 12 – 40

Nebraska City Lourdes 12 7 9 3 – 31

Elmwood-Murdock (40)

Rikli 0-0 0-0 0, B. Frahm 3-8 2-8 8, Zierott 1-3 0-1 2, Bacon 5-11 3-4 14, Schmidt 4-8 0-1 8, L. Frahm 1-5 0-0 2, Backemeyer 1-7 4-4 6, Vogler 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-43 9-18 40.

Elmwood-Murdock 39, Yutan 29

The Knights opened the tournament Thursday night with a game against Yutan. Elmwood-Murdock relied on an 11-2 run in the third quarter to stop the Chieftains.

Bacon provided much of the team’s scoring damage in the second half. She poured in ten of her game-best 13 points after the break. She chipped in 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Bailey Frahm contributed eight points, four assists, four steals and five pass deflections, and Laney Frahm delivered seven points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal. Backemeyer generated four points, three rebounds and one assist, and Rikli pitched in two rebounds, one assist and one pass deflection.

Schmidt gave the Knights four points, two boards and one steal. Zierott collected three points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal, and Vogler finished the night with one pass deflection.

Yutan 8 7 2 12 – 29

Elmwood-Murdock 12 7 11 9 – 39

Yutan (29)

Kube 3, Hays 4, Josoff 0, Lloyd 8, Tichota 3, Kierkman 0, Krajicek 0, Campbell 0, Lewis 11, Tederman 0.

Elmwood-Murdock (39)

Rikli 0-2 0-0 0, B. Frahm 3-8 0-0 8, Zierott 1-3 0-0 3, Bacon 4-9 5-9 13, Schmidt 2-8 0-0 4, L. Frahm 3-5 0-0 7, Backemeyer 2-4 0-0 4, Vogler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-39 5-9 39.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.