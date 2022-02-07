Knights claim league tournament title

WEEPING WATER – Elmwood-Murdock athletes experienced joy on the basketball court Saturday night with a jubilant ending to their league championship game.

Elmwood-Murdock sophomore Laney Frahm drained two free throws with 3.6 seconds left to help the Knights defeat Malcolm 37-35. Hundreds of fans from both schools packed Weeping Water Activities Center to watch the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament title matchup.

Frahm said she enjoyed having a chance to give the Knights the lead in the final seconds. She said she blocked out all of the commotion in the stands and focused her attention solely on the hoop.

“It was exciting,” Frahm said. “I just took my time and tried to follow through with how I normally shoot free throws. I knew I needed to make them because I wanted us to win this game. That was the biggest thing going through my mind.”

Elmwood-Murdock head coach Paul Dwyer said he was proud of the Knights for overcoming a tough challenge from second-seeded Malcolm (17-3). Elmwood-Murdock (17-2) fell behind 10-4 in the first quarter but bounced back in the final 24 minutes.

“I think we were a little nervous early on, but once the second quarter started the girls got their confidence back,” Dwyer said. “We played extremely well from that point on. We did a good job with our decision-making and the way we were able to guard them. Holding a team like Malcolm to 35 points is something the girls can be proud of.”

The top-seeded Knights used a 14-5 scoring spree in the second quarter to go up 18-15 at the break. Elmwood-Murdock picked the momentum back up in the third period. Bailey Frahm scored an early basket and Lexi Bacon deposited eight straight points to give the team a 28-20 lead.

The Clippers closed the gap to 30-29 in the final two minutes, and the game remained within single digits the rest of the way. Malcolm fans roared after Reagan Wondercheck and Kiley Elkins scored on consecutive trips to knot the scoreboard at 33-33 with 3:22 to play.

Laney Frahm’s baseline drive gave Elmwood-Murdock a 35-33 lead at the 2:32 mark. The team held Malcolm in check before Alyssa Fortik was fouled with 17.2 seconds to go. She swished both free throws to deadlock the game.

Elmwood-Murdock then ran a play that led to Laney Frahm receiving a pass near the baseline. She was fouled as she went up for a shot in the closing seconds. She said her trip to the free-throw line reminded her of daily drills the team does in the Elmwood-Murdock gym.

“We shoot free throws every day in practice,” Frahm said. “I thought of it that way. This was just like shooting free throws with everyone in practice.”

“We have a lot of confidence in Laney,” Dwyer said. “She puts in the time to be good, and that includes working on her free throws. She practices those all of the time. That really paid off for us tonight.”

Elmwood-Murdock teammates roared after Frahm drained her first free throw. Malcolm called a timeout to try to ice her for the second shot, but she ruined the strategy by knocking home her next attempt. The team celebrated at midcourt after Malcolm’s long-distance shot was off the mark at the buzzer.

Free throws and lack of turnovers helped Elmwood-Murdock come out on top. The Knights went 8-of-10 from the foul line and committed just five turnovers in the game.

Bacon paced Elmwood-Murdock’s offense with 13 points. She finished 4-of-5 from the field and 5-of-6 at the foul line. She added three rebounds, two steals and one assist.

Laney Frahm posted four points, five assists, one rebound and one pass deflection, and Bailey Frahm finished the night with four points, five rebounds, one assist and one pass deflection. Tatum Backemeyer helped E-M with eight points, one steal, one rebound and two pass deflections.

Brenna Schmidt ended the evening with five points and four rebounds. Ella Zierott pocketed three points, one steal, one assist, one rebound and two pass deflections, and Sela Rikli contributed one rebound and solid perimeter defense. Jordan Vogler helped the Knights win with her defense in the paint.

Dwyer said he was pleased to see the Knights earn a chance to celebrate in the postgame medal ceremony. He was especially happy for Rikli, Bacon, Schmidt and Bailey Frahm, who gained a chance to wear championship smiles in their senior season.

“This group of seniors has put in so much work to get to this point,” Dwyer said. “Those four have been amazing leaders for us, so to see them be able to enjoy this is pretty special.”

Malcolm 10 5 14 6 – 35

Elmwood-Murdock 4 14 12 7 – 37

Malcolm (35)

Wondercheck 1-2 0-0 2, Denton 1-6 1-2 3, Fortik 6-16 4-5 18, Sedlak 0-6 1-2 1, Brown 2-7 1-2 5, Zegar 2-3 0-0 4, Elkins 1-1 0-0 2, England 0-0 0-0 0, Babb 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-42 7-13 35.

Elmwood-Murdock (37)

Rikli 0-0 0-0 0, B. Frahm 2-11 0-0 4, Zierott 1-4 0-0 3, Bacon 4-5 5-6 13, Schmidt 2-3 1-2 5, Backemeyer 4-7 0-0 8, L. Frahm 1-6 2-2 4, Vogler 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-37 8-10 37.

