Knights claim medals at DC West Triangular

VALLEY – Elmwood-Murdock track and field athletes produced sunny results in cloudy weather Thursday afternoon at the DC West Triangular.

The Knights faced Yutan and DC West in the first meet of the spring season. The Elmwood-Murdock girls placed second with 48 points and the E-M boys finished third with 46 points.

The E-M girls finished in the top six spots in 14 events during the day. Jordan Vogler, Laney Frahm and Bailey Frahm each earned individual championships for the Knights. Vogler won the triple jump title with a distance of 31 feet, and Bailey Frahm captured the high jump crown with a mark of 4-6. Laney Frahm swept titles in the 100-meter hurdles (17.73) and 300-meter hurdles (50.42).

Elmwood-Murdock’s 1,600-meter relay team added a first-place result for the school. Sela Rikli, Ella Zierott, Bri Ross and Laney Frahm crossed the tape in 4:31.59 on the windy and cold day.

Riley Wilson and Cade Hosier each earned a pair of titles for the Elmwood-Murdock boys. Wilson won both the 110-meter hurdles (16.95) and 300-meter hurdles (44.39). Hosier gave the Knights first-place points in both the long jump (21-5 1/2) and triple jump (42-0).

Elmwood-Murdock will resume the season Tuesday with a trip to the Yutan Relays. Action is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

Girls Team Results

Yutan 81, Elmwood-Murdock 48, DC West 40

Elmwood-Murdock Results

100 – Jordan Vogler 14.48 (3rd)

200 – Tatum Backemeyer 30.80 (3rd)

400 – Bri Ross 1:07.22 (2nd)

800 – Bailey Frahm 2:44.27 (2nd), Jacie Fleischman 3:06.27 (4th), Payton Haase 3:23.74 (6th)

100 hurdles – Laney Frahm 17.73 (1st), Jordan Vogler 18.58 (2nd)

300 hurdles – Laney Frahm 50.42 (1st), Sela Rikli 53.83 (5th), Maycee Platt 55.68 (6th)

400-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Tatum Backemeyer, Ella Zierott, Bri Ross, Jordan Vogler) 55.95 (2nd)

1,600-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Sela Rikli, Ella Zierott, Bri Ross, Laney Frahm) 4:31.59 (1st)

3,200-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Bailey Frahm, Tatum Backemeyer, Charley Hanes, Ella Zierott) 11:22.23 (2nd)

High Jump – Bailey Frahm 4-6 (1st), Maycee Platt 4-6 (3rd), Sela Rikli 4-2 (5th), MeLissa Wilson 4-0 (6th)

Long Jump – Tatum Backemeyer 13-11 1/4 (4th)

Triple Jump – Jordan Vogler 31-0 (1st)

Discus – Lexi Bacon 79-11 (5th)

Shot Put – Madie Justesen 28-2 (5th), Lexi Bacon 26-10 (6th)

Boys Team Results

Yutan 84, DC West 47, Elmwood-Murdock 46

Elmwood-Murdock Results

100 – Cade Hosier 11.79 (2nd)

200 – Cade Hosier 24.31 (2nd)

800 – Braden Mommens 2:31.79 (6th)

1,600 – Tristen Widmann 6:13.26 (6th)

3,200 – Trevin McKenzie 12:36.35 (4th)

110 hurdles – Riley Wilson 16.95 (1st), Reid Fletcher 20.78 (5th)

300 hurdles – Riley Wilson 44.39 (1st), Harrison Koehn 53.18 (5th)

400-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Rylan Kastens, Jax Spellman, Tucker Oehlerking, Collin Rice) 49.31 (2nd)

1,600-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Riley Wilson, Reid Fletcher, Kayden Bacon, Collin Rice) 3:57.79 (3rd)

3,200-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Trevin McKenzie, Henry Coleman, Rylan Kastens, Kayden Bacon) 10:31.93 (2nd)

High Jump – Riley Wilson 5-4 (3rd), Reid Fletcher 5-2 (4th)

Long Jump – Cade Hosier 21-5 1/2 (1st), Braden Mommens 19-4 1/4 (2nd), Collin Rice 18-6 3/4 (5th)

Triple Jump – Cade Hosier 42-0 (1st), Braden Mommens 38-10 1/2 (5th)

Discus – Sam Clements 107-2 (2nd), Henry Coleman 99-6 (4th)

Shot Put – Sam Clements 39-11 (2nd), Jax Spellman 35-8 1/2 (6th)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.