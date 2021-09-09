 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Knights claim second place at ECNC Meet
0 Comments

Knights claim second place at ECNC Meet

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elmwood-Murdock girls golf ECNC Meet

Elmwood-Murdock golfers smile with their second-place medals and plaque at the East Central Nebraska Conference Meet. The Knights posted a team score of 529. From left, Isabelle Halferty, Ella Zierott, Rose Offner, Claire Ernst, Jacie Fleischman, Madi Lambert and Elly West.

 Photo Courtesy Curt Backemeyer / The Journal

LINCOLN – Elmwood-Murdock golfers celebrated with a conference plaque Tuesday after they earned runner-up honors in the league tournament.

The Knights captured second place in the East Central Nebraska Conference Meet with a team score of 529. E-M head coach Curt Backemeyer said he was pleased with the effort the Knights showed at Crooked Creek Golf Club in Lincoln. Madi Lambert, Jacie Fleischman, Elly West, Claire Ernst and Ella Zierott posted varsity scores and Isabelle Halferty and Rose Offner fired junior varsity rounds.

“Everyone showed significant improvement today to help us finish as conference runner-up at Crooked Creek, led by Madi Lambert’s sixth-place medal and a ninth-place medal for Jacie Fleischman,” Backemeyer said.

Lambert collected a round of 117 and Fleischman posted a 131 for the Knights. Zierott (139), Ernst (142) and West (146) added varsity totals. Offner (134) and Halferty (145) compiled rounds for Elmwood-Murdock during the day.

Auburn earned the conference team title with a 426. Auburn’s Jamisyn Kirkpatrick won the ECNC individual crown with a 101.

Team Results

Auburn 426, Elmwood-Murdock 529, Palmyra 545, Johnson County Central no team score

Top Ten Results

1) Jamisyn Kirkpatrick (AUB) 49-52 101, 2) Jenna Goering (AUB) 53-50 103, 3) Lucy Hayes (AUB) 60-49 109, 4) Carlee Curttright (AUB) 55-58 113, 5) Anzel du Preez (JCC) 57-57 114, 6) Madi Lambert (EM) 54-63 117, 7) Kailyn McMann (PLY) 56-63 119, 8) Kylee Kment (PLY) 65-62 127, 9) Jacie Fleischman (EM) 67-64 131, 10) Nima Faunce (PLY) 66-72 138

Elmwood-Murdock Varsity Results

Madi Lambert 54-63 117, Jacie Fleischman 67-64 131, Elly West 76-70 146, Claire Ernst 75-67 142, Ella Zierott 73-66 139.

Elmwood-Murdock Junior Varsity Results

Isabelle Halferty 75-70 145, Rose Offner 63-71 134.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News