Knights claim second place at ECNC Meet

LINCOLN – Elmwood-Murdock golfers celebrated with a conference plaque Tuesday after they earned runner-up honors in the league tournament.
The Knights captured second place in the East Central Nebraska Conference Meet with a team score of 529. E-M head coach Curt Backemeyer said he was pleased with the effort the Knights showed at Crooked Creek Golf Club in Lincoln. Madi Lambert, Jacie Fleischman, Elly West, Claire Ernst and Ella Zierott posted varsity scores and Isabelle Halferty and Rose Offner fired junior varsity rounds.
“Everyone showed significant improvement today to help us finish as conference runner-up at Crooked Creek, led by Madi Lambert’s sixth-place medal and a ninth-place medal for Jacie Fleischman,” Backemeyer said.
Lambert collected a round of 117 and Fleischman posted a 131 for the Knights. Zierott (139), Ernst (142) and West (146) added varsity totals. Offner (134) and Halferty (145) compiled rounds for Elmwood-Murdock during the day.
Auburn earned the conference team title with a 426. Auburn’s Jamisyn Kirkpatrick won the ECNC individual crown with a 101.
Team Results
Auburn 426, Elmwood-Murdock 529, Palmyra 545, Johnson County Central no team score
Top Ten Results
1) Jamisyn Kirkpatrick (AUB) 49-52 101, 2) Jenna Goering (AUB) 53-50 103, 3) Lucy Hayes (AUB) 60-49 109, 4) Carlee Curttright (AUB) 55-58 113, 5) Anzel du Preez (JCC) 57-57 114, 6) Madi Lambert (EM) 54-63 117, 7) Kailyn McMann (PLY) 56-63 119, 8) Kylee Kment (PLY) 65-62 127, 9) Jacie Fleischman (EM) 67-64 131, 10) Nima Faunce (PLY) 66-72 138
Elmwood-Murdock Varsity Results
Madi Lambert 54-63 117, Jacie Fleischman 67-64 131, Elly West 76-70 146, Claire Ernst 75-67 142, Ella Zierott 73-66 139.
Elmwood-Murdock Junior Varsity Results
Isabelle Halferty 75-70 145, Rose Offner 63-71 134.