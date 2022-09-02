Knights claim top score at golf triangular

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock golfers wrote winning equations on their scorecards Thursday afternoon by adding up solid numbers on every hole.

The Knights turned in top marks on their golfing math during a triangular with Arlington and Cedar Bluffs/Mead. Elmwood-Murdock produced a championship effort with a team score of 201. Cedar Bluffs/Mead posted a 212 and Arlington finished the day with a 232.

Elmwood-Murdock delivered the best nine-hole team score at Grandpa’s Woods in program history. The Knights accomplished the feat for the second time this season. The team had previously fired a total of 202 at a triangular with Lincoln Christian and Waverly on Aug. 18.

Madi Lambert led Elmwood-Murdock with a winning round of 45. She earned medalist honors and produced a career-best total at Grandpa’s Woods.

Hannah Petersen (48), Jacie Fleischman (51), Ella Zierott (58) and Isabelle Halferty (57) added varsity scores for the team, and Rose Offner (59), Marissa Oehlerking (65) and Payton Haase (63) produced junior varsity totals. Petersen, Oehlerking and Haase enjoyed career-best rounds at Grandpa’s Woods.

Addy Sweeney led Cedar Bluffs/Mead with a 48 and Kayla Schwedhelm guided Arlington with a 52. A few raindrops fell on athletes midway through their rounds, but conditions remained dry with light winds for most of the day.

Elmwood-Murdock will resume the season Tuesday with a trip to the East Central Nebraska Conference Meet. League schools will gather at Woodland Hills Golf Course at 8:30 a.m. for the tournament.

Elmwood-Murdock Varsity Results

Hannah Petersen 48, Jacie Fleischman 51, Madi Lambert 45, Ella Zierott 58, Isabelle Halferty 57. Team score 201.

Arlington Varsity Results

Sarah Rhea 54, Kayla Schwedhelm 52, Teleri Stamper 63, Grace Jones 63, Kaelyn Kinnaman 67. Team score 232.

Cedar Bluffs/Mead Varsity Results

Elly Samek 50, Summer Sukstorf 60, Addy Sweeney 48, Morgan Barnhart 54. Team score 212.

Elmwood-Murdock Junior Varsity Results

Rose Offner 59, Marissa Oehlerking 65, Payton Haase 63.