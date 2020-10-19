Knights close district campaign with victory

CEDAR BLUFFS – Elmwood-Murdock put an exclamation point on its regular season Friday night with a runaway victory over Cedar Bluffs.

The Knights scored 26 points in the second quarter and went on to defeat the Wildcats 60-24. Elmwood-Murdock (5-3) generated 505 yards against Cedar Bluffs (0-8) and compiled 22 first downs. The team reached the 60-point mark for the second time this season.

Cedar Bluffs stayed with Elmwood-Murdock for the first 12 minutes of the District D1-1 game. CBHS collected a touchdown and two-point conversion and watched Elmwood-Murdock’s extra-point kick miss the goalposts for an early 8-6 lead.

The Knights flew ahead after that. Jared Drake and Reid Fletcher posted back-to-back touchdown runs to give E-M a 20-8 lead, and Cade Hosier returned an interception for a touchdown to expand the cushion. The teams traded scores in the final stretch of the second quarter to create a 32-16 halftime margin.

Drake pocketed his third touchdown run of the game in the third quarter, and Fletcher and Sergio Rikli both crossed the goal line on the ground in the fourth quarter. Fletcher also found Hosier on a touchdown pass in the final period.