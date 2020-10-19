Knights close district campaign with victory

CEDAR BLUFFS – Elmwood-Murdock put an exclamation point on its regular season Friday night with a runaway victory over Cedar Bluffs.
The Knights scored 26 points in the second quarter and went on to defeat the Wildcats 60-24. Elmwood-Murdock (5-3) generated 505 yards against Cedar Bluffs (0-8) and compiled 22 first downs. The team reached the 60-point mark for the second time this season.
Cedar Bluffs stayed with Elmwood-Murdock for the first 12 minutes of the District D1-1 game. CBHS collected a touchdown and two-point conversion and watched Elmwood-Murdock’s extra-point kick miss the goalposts for an early 8-6 lead.
The Knights flew ahead after that. Jared Drake and Reid Fletcher posted back-to-back touchdown runs to give E-M a 20-8 lead, and Cade Hosier returned an interception for a touchdown to expand the cushion. The teams traded scores in the final stretch of the second quarter to create a 32-16 halftime margin.
Drake pocketed his third touchdown run of the game in the third quarter, and Fletcher and Sergio Rikli both crossed the goal line on the ground in the fourth quarter. Fletcher also found Hosier on a touchdown pass in the final period.
Drake and Hosier guided Elmwood-Murdock on the ground with their efforts. Drake ran 11 times for 153 yards and one touchdown and Hosier pocketed 123 yards and one touchdown on nine carries. Fletcher posted 31 yards and two scores on six attempts and Rikli ran twice for 47 yards and one touchdown.
Fletcher finished 6-of-13 through the air for 151 yards and one touchdown. Drake hauled in two receptions for 74 yards, Henry Coleman caught two passes for 53 yards and Hosier made one 20-yard touchdown reception. Gus Pope added one catch for four yards.
Drake was all over the field on defense. He produced ten solo and 11 assisted tackles and made four stops behind the line of scrimmage. Hosier, Fletcher and Cody Kopf each made interceptions and Hosier posted four solo and six assisted tackles. Fletcher had one solo and four assisted tackles and Kopf made one solo and three assisted plays.
Pope collected three solo and six assisted tackles and made three stops for loss. Jaxson Spellman tallied three solo tackles and Coleman produced two solo and 11 assisted tackles. Carson vonRentzell added one solo and four assisted tackles and Cameron Spiegel made two solo tackles.
The victory allowed Elmwood-Murdock to qualify for the Class D-1 playoffs. The Knights will travel to Lutheran High Northeast for the first round. Thirteenth-seeded Elmwood-Murdock will play fourth-seeded LHNE at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Memorial Field in Norfolk.
Elmwood-Murdock 6 26 8 20 – 60
Cedar Bluffs 8 8 0 8 – 24
