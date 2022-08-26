Knights collect successful outcomes at Syracuse Invite

SYRACUSE – Elmwood-Murdock athletes smiled after many of their golf shots Thursday during rounds at the Syracuse Invite.

The Knights earned third place in the tournament with a team score of 472. Jacie Fleischman captured a tenth-place medal and varsity teammates Madi Lambert, Ella Zierott, Hannah Petersen and Isabelle Halferty helped E-M create school history. The group set a program-best mark at a major meet.

E-M head coach Curt Backemeyer said he was pleased with the way the Knights approached their rounds at Syracuse Country Club. Students took advantage of sunny conditions by knocking many of their shots close to the hole.

“Another consistent day for us setting a school major meet team record,” Backemeyer said.

Fleischman vaulted into medal territory by firing a 53 on the front nine of the course. She finished her round with a 61 to collect a tenth-place total of 114.

Petersen (115), Lambert (121), Zierott (122) and Halferty (125) rounded out Elmwood-Murdock’s varsity scorecard. Lincoln Lutheran (399) and Lincoln Christian (418) claimed the top two team prizes at the tournament. Lincoln Christian’s Olivia Lovegrove fired a 75 to finish 21 strokes ahead of her competitors.

Rose Offner, Marissa Oehlerking and Payton Haase earned junior varsity medals for Elmwood-Murdock. Offner finished third with a 50, Oehlerking was fourth with a 53 and Haase was eighth with a 56.

Elmwood-Murdock will return to action Thursday at Grandpa’s Woods. The Knights will host Arlington and Cedar Bluffs in a 3 p.m. triangular.

Team Results

Lincoln Lutheran 399, Lincoln Christian 418, Elmwood-Murdock 472, Ashland-Greenwood 545, Cedar Bluffs 546, Tri County 562, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, Johnson County Central, Palmyra, Syracuse no team scores

Top Ten Results

1) Olivia Lovegrove (LCHS) 38-37 75, 2) Hattie Bennett (LLHS) 50-46 96, 3) Bailey Schmidt (LLHS) 50-51 101, 4) Anna Vander Pol (LLHS) 54-47 101, 5) Bre Blair (LLHS) 46-55 101, 6) Maya Kuszak (LCHS) 48-54 102, 7) Anzel duPreez (JCC) 52-53 105, 8) Ellie Whitehead (AGHS) 60-49 109, 9) Kailyn McMann (PLY) 58-53 111, 10) Jacie Fleischman (EM) 53-61 114

Elmwood-Murdock Varsity Results

Madi Lambert 58-63 121 (15th), Ella Zierott 61-61 122 (16th), Hannah Petersen 58-57 115 (12th), Jacie Fleischman 53-61 114 (10th), Isabelle Halferty 61-64 125 (21st)

Elmwood-Murdock Junior Varsity Results

Rose Offner 50 (3rd), Marissa Oehlerking 53 (4th), Payton Haase 56 (8th)