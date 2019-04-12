MILFORD – Elmwood-Murdock golfers registered 18 holes of action Wednesday in rounds at the Milford Invite.
Gus Pope and Devin Mather traveled to Thornridge Golf Course in Milford for the annual tournament. Pope finished the day with a 107 and Mather carded a 110. Both students improved their scores from the front nine to the back nine.
Elmwood-Murdock head coach Curt Backemeyer said he was happy with the results both Knights showed at Milford. Pope cut his overall score by seven strokes from the season-opening Syracuse Invite. Mather lowered his total from the Syracuse meet by eight strokes.
“Both Gus and Devin showed nice improvement on a tougher course than Syracuse and in windier conditions,” Backemeyer said.
Milford used its home-course knowledge to win the team title by 14 strokes over Lincoln Lutheran. Three golfers shared the individual title with scores of 83. Palmyra’s Ty Hays and Milford’s Bragan Meyer and Logan Roth all collected the same medal-winning total.
Elmwood-Murdock will continue the campaign Tuesday at the East Central Nebraska Conference Meet. Johnson County Central will host the event at 9:30 a.m. at Crooked Creek Golf Course.
Team Results
Milford 344, Lincoln Lutheran 358, Heartland 367, Thayer Central 371, Palmyra 407, Crete 413, Friend 442, Elmwood-Murdock no team score
Top Ten Results
T1) Ty Hays (PLY) 45-38 83, T1) Bragan Meyer (MIL) 41-42 83, T1) Logan Roth (MIL) 41-42 83), 4) Cole Toovey (MIL) 41-44 85, T5) Carter Miller (THY) 44-42 86, T5) Max Bartels (LLHS) 44-42 86, T7) Benjamin Mestl (HRT) 49-39 88, T7) Dylan Steider (LLHS) 47-41 88, T9) Audric Bulin (HRT) 45-44 89, T9) Kyle Luebbe (HRT) 42-47 89
Elmwood-Murdock Results
Gus Pope 55-52 107, Devin Mather 60-50 110