Knights compete at Syracuse tournament

SYRACUSE – Elmwood-Murdock golfers produced positive swings Thursday during their performances at the Syracuse Invite.

The Knights traveled to Syracuse Country Club for the 18-hole tournament. Elmwood-Murdock head coach Curt Backemeyer said the three E-M golfers made noteworthy strides on the course. Rylee Hogue, Jami Twomey and Elly West competed for the squad during the day.

“Another solid performance for Rylee at Syracuse for the eighth-place medal on a very hot day,” Backemeyer said. “Jami came back with a much better second nine and Elly had many solid swings.”

Golfers competed on a day that featured temperatures in the low 90s. The heat index soared into the upper 90s by the time athletes completed their rounds.

Hogue finished in the top ten with a solid outing. She posted a 54 on the front nine and 53 on the back nine. Twomey secured a 16-stroke improvement from the front nine to back nine. She fired a 67 on the first part of the course and a 51 on the final stretch. West ended her day with marks of 74 and 81.

Lincoln Christian standout Olivia Lovegrove earned the individual title with an 85. Lincoln Lutheran’s Grace Fahleson and Rachel Volin each wrote 91 on their scorecards.