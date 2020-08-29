 Skip to main content
Knights compete at Syracuse tournament
Knights compete at Syracuse tournament

Elmwood-Murdock golfers at Syracuse Invite

From left, Rylee Hogue, Jami Twomey and Elly West smile after their rounds at Thursday’s Syracuse Invite. Elmwood-Murdock traveled to Syracuse Country Club for the 18-hole tournament. Hogue led the team with an eighth-place medal.

 Photo Courtesy Curt Backemeyer / The Journal

SYRACUSE – Elmwood-Murdock golfers produced positive swings Thursday during their performances at the Syracuse Invite.

The Knights traveled to Syracuse Country Club for the 18-hole tournament. Elmwood-Murdock head coach Curt Backemeyer said the three E-M golfers made noteworthy strides on the course. Rylee Hogue, Jami Twomey and Elly West competed for the squad during the day.

“Another solid performance for Rylee at Syracuse for the eighth-place medal on a very hot day,” Backemeyer said. “Jami came back with a much better second nine and Elly had many solid swings.”

Golfers competed on a day that featured temperatures in the low 90s. The heat index soared into the upper 90s by the time athletes completed their rounds.

Hogue finished in the top ten with a solid outing. She posted a 54 on the front nine and 53 on the back nine. Twomey secured a 16-stroke improvement from the front nine to back nine. She fired a 67 on the first part of the course and a 51 on the final stretch. West ended her day with marks of 74 and 81.

Lincoln Christian standout Olivia Lovegrove earned the individual title with an 85. Lincoln Lutheran’s Grace Fahleson and Rachel Volin each wrote 91 on their scorecards.

Lincoln Christian (411) and Lincoln Lutheran (414) engaged in a close battle for the team title. Tri County (448) and Syracuse (450) also produced team scores.

Team Results

Lincoln Christian 411, Lincoln Lutheran 414, Tri County 448, Syracuse 450, Elmwood-Murdock, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, Johnson County Central, Palmyra no team scores

Top Ten Results

1) Olivia Lovegrove (LCHS) 42-43 85, T2) Grace Fahleson (LLHS) 48-43 91, T2) Rachel Volin (LLHS) 44-47 91, T4) Ryan Sand (TRI) 53-45 98, T4) Maya Kuszak (LCHS) 48-50 98, 6) Shaylee Staack (SYR) 46-54 100, 7) Kirsten Bischoff (SYR) 49-56 105, 8) Rylee Hogue (EM) 54-53 107, 9) Paige Bartels (TRI) 57-51 108, 10) Carissa Luewski (TRI) 56-54 110

Elmwood-Murdock Results

Rylee Hogue 54-53 107, Jami Twomey 67-51 118, Elly West 74-81 155.

