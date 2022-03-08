Knights compete in state basketball tournament

LINCOLN – The Elmwood-Murdock girls entered Tuesday afternoon’s state tournament game eager to keep their basketball season going.

Hartington Cedar Catholic stopped the Knights from reaching their goal with a narrow victory in Lincoln Southwest’s gym.

Eighth-seeded HCC edged top-seeded Elmwood-Murdock 47-46 in the first round of the Class D-1 State Tournament. Hartington Cedar Catholic defeated a top-seeded team for the second time in three years. The Trojans had stunned Weeping Water in an eight-versus-one matchup in a first-round state game in 2020.

Elmwood-Murdock head coach Paul Dwyer said the Knights were aware of the danger Hartington Cedar Catholic posed. The Trojans (14-15) had played only six opponents in either Class D-1 or D-2 entering the state tournament. A majority of HCC’s schedule came against Class C-1 or C-2 opponents.

The Trojans lost six of their first seven games of the year but won three straight times in the postseason to reach the state tournament. The team dominated third-seeded Ravenna 55-33 in the district final to advance to Lincoln.

“There were a few possessions throughout the game today that made a difference,” Dwyer said. “We missed a couple of shots that we normally make, and there were other times that we turned it over, which is out of character for us.

“Hartington Cedar Catholic’s a really good team though. We knew they were going to be good. They play a tough schedule and they came in here with a lot of confidence. And they had number two (Makenna Noecker), who is a fantastic player. She made a ton of plays for them in the second half.”

The Trojans relied on Noecker to stage a comeback against the Knights in the second half. The 5-foot-6 junior had scored 515 points in the team’s previous 28 games, but Elmwood-Murdock held her to just four points in the first half. She went 7-of-10 from the floor after the break and ended the game with 23 points.

A large crowd watched the teams trade baskets in the opening period. Seniors Bailey Frahm, Brenna Schmidt, Lexi Bacon and Sela Rikli helped the Knights take a 9-7 lead after eight minutes. Frahm scored the team’s first five points and Schmidt made a pair of baskets in the paint. Bacon and Rikli each grabbed rebounds for E-M in the first quarter.

Elmwood-Murdock tried to pull away from the Trojans in the second quarter. The team embarked on a 10-2 run in the first five minutes to go ahead 19-9. Ella Zierott’s baseline drive sparked the Knights in the early portion of the quarter, and E-M produced points on three straight trips to take a ten-point lead.

Short jumpers from Bacon and Schmidt stretched the gap to 26-15 midway through the third quarter. The team gathered additional momentum when Zierott drew a charge on HCC center Laney Kathol. Bacon then made a basket and free throw on the other end to create a 29-18 edge.

Hartington Cedar Catholic caught fire in the rest of the stanza to close within 34-30. Kathyne Jones and Noecker buried consecutive 3-pointers at the end of the period, and Lauren Bernecker’s trey at the start of the fourth quarter made it 34-33. Noecker then gave the team its first lead of the second half with a basket on the next trip.

Elmwood-Murdock regained a 39-37 advantage with 4:28 to play, but the momentum went HCC’s way in the next two minutes. Noecker sank one free throw and Samantha Pick drained a corner 3-pointer to give the team the lead. Noecker then created space for a driving basket with 2:15 left on the clock to make it 43-39.

Bailey Frahm banked home a 3-pointer with 1:11 left to keep E-M’s hopes alive. A short jumper from Schmidt kept the team within 45-44, and Bacon grabbed an offensive rebound and put the ball back in with 12.2 seconds left to bring E-M within 47-46.

The team’s strategy of fouling HCC paid off when the Trojans missed the front end of their one-and-one opportunity. Elmwood-Murdock brought the basketball up the court with under ten seconds left, but HCC stopped the Knights from driving inside. Elmwood-Murdock was forced to shoot a deep 3-pointer that missed at the buzzer.

Schmidt ended the afternoon with 18 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Bacon contributed 11 points and eight boards and Bailey Frahm tallied 11 points, four assists and three rebounds.

Zierott took one charge and chipped in two points, two assists, five rebounds and three steals. Rikli hauled in two rebounds and made one assist, Jordan Vogler pocketed two points and Laney Frahm had one point, one rebound, one assist and one steal. Tatum Backemeyer added one point, two rebounds and one assist.

Elmwood-Murdock ended the campaign 23-4. Bacon, Frahm, Rikli and Schmidt were the team’s four seniors. They led a group that went undefeated against East Central Nebraska Conference opponents, earned the league tournament championship and won every road game during the regular season.

“I’m proud of what this team accomplished this season,” Dwyer said. “It’s tough to swallow right now, but we were conference champions and had a lot of big wins. Winning 23 games is a great achievement with the tough schedule that we played, so I’m really proud of the girls. Their effort was great all season.”

Hartington CC 7 6 17 17 – 47

Elmwood-Murdock 9 12 13 12 – 46

Hartington CC (47)

Noecker 9-18 3-4 23, Jones 3-7 0-0 8, Steffen 2-8 0-1 4, Bernecker 1-6 0-0 3, Kathol 1-4 4-6 6, Pick 1-1 0-0 3, Hochstein 0-0 0-0 0, Uttecht 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-44 7-11 47.

Elmwood-Murdock (46)

Rikli 0-1 0-0 0, B. Frahm 4-9 0-0 11, Zierott 1-6 0-0 2, Bacon 3-4 5-7 11, Schmidt 9-14 0-0 18, L. Frahm 0-1 1-2 1, Backemeyer 0-7 1-2 1, Vogler 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 18-43 7-11 46.

Class D-1 State Tournament Results

Tuesday, March 8

Game 1: #2 Archbishop Bergan 47, #7 Bruning-Davenport-Shickley 33

Game 2: #3 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 56, #6 Nebraska Christian 41

Game 3: #8 Hartington Cedar Catholic 47, #1 Elmwood-Murdock 46

Game 4: #4 Shelton 52, #5 Niobrara/Verdigre 47

Thursday, March 10

Game 5: #4 Shelton vs. #8 Hartington Cedar Catholic @ Bob Devaney Sports Center – 9 a.m.

Game 6: #2 Archbishop Bergan vs. #3 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family @ Bob Devaney Sports Center – 10:45 a.m.

Friday, March 11

Game 7: Third-place game @ Lincoln East – 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 12

Game 8: Championship game @ Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln – 9 a.m.

