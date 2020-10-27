Knights compete in subdistrict tournament

HUMBOLDT – Elmwood-Murdock athletes saw their volleyball season come to a close Monday night against one of the state’s top programs.

Second-seeded Johnson-Brock defeated third-seeded Elmwood-Murdock 25-10, 25-18, 12-25, 25-14 in the Subdistrict D1-1 Tournament. The Eagles and Knights played their postseason match at Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer.

Johnson-Brock (18-11) entered the tournament with a lengthy tradition of success. The program won three straight Class D-1 championships from 2015-17 and finished third at state in 2018.

Jaydn Hahn and Taylor Buchmeier helped JBHS get off to a quick start in the match. Both players notched multiple kills in the team’s 25-10 and 25-18 victories. Hahn ended the night with 16 kills and added four aces at the service line. Buchmeier finished the match with 11 kills on 24 swings.

Elmwood-Murdock kept action going with a dominant 25-12 effort in game three. Brenna Schmidt fueled the team’s offense with her work at the net. Bailey Frahm and Lexi Bacon also chipped in kills for the Knights. The Eagles ended E-M’s comeback hopes with their work in the fourth and final game.