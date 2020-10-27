Knights compete in subdistrict tournament

HUMBOLDT – Elmwood-Murdock athletes saw their volleyball season come to a close Monday night against one of the state’s top programs.
Second-seeded Johnson-Brock defeated third-seeded Elmwood-Murdock 25-10, 25-18, 12-25, 25-14 in the Subdistrict D1-1 Tournament. The Eagles and Knights played their postseason match at Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer.
Johnson-Brock (18-11) entered the tournament with a lengthy tradition of success. The program won three straight Class D-1 championships from 2015-17 and finished third at state in 2018.
Jaydn Hahn and Taylor Buchmeier helped JBHS get off to a quick start in the match. Both players notched multiple kills in the team’s 25-10 and 25-18 victories. Hahn ended the night with 16 kills and added four aces at the service line. Buchmeier finished the match with 11 kills on 24 swings.
Elmwood-Murdock kept action going with a dominant 25-12 effort in game three. Brenna Schmidt fueled the team’s offense with her work at the net. Bailey Frahm and Lexi Bacon also chipped in kills for the Knights. The Eagles ended E-M’s comeback hopes with their work in the fourth and final game.
Schmidt led Elmwood-Murdock with 21 kills on 44 swings. She also went 6-of-6 serving and had two solo blocks, three digs, two assists and four serve receptions.
Tatum Backemeyer anchored the back row with her work as the team’s libero. She ended the match with 11 digs and 35 serve receptions. Bailey Frahm finished 20-of-21 at the service line and tacked on four kills, two digs and one serve reception.
Bacon generated four kills, eight digs and 26 serve receptions for E-M, and Sela Rikli contributed 19 assists, four digs and one serve reception. Ella Zierott finished 8-of-8 serving with one ace and pitched in two kills and one dig, and Abby Petersen made three kills, nine digs and one assist. Petersen also had a 12-of-13 effort at the service line.
Laney Frahm went 5-of-5 serving with one ace. She also gave the Knights 13 assists and two digs. Madison Justesen chipped in three digs, one kill and 12 serve receptions for the squad.
Elmwood-Murdock finished its season 14-19. Petersen, Bre Romero and Destiny Peterson were the team’s three seniors.
