VALLEY – Elmwood-Murdock track and field athletes gained experience for the rest of the 2019 campaign Tuesday during a triangular with DC West and Yutan.
The three teams met at DC West for the triangular. Elmwood-Murdock placed second in the girls team race with 54 points. The Knights copied the second-place performance on the boys side with 60 points.
Two Elmwood-Murdock athletes generated school-best marks during the day. Carter Bornemeier set a new E-M standard in the 100 meters with a time of 11.18 seconds. He ran under a fully-automated timing system.
Andy Rorie clocked a time of 11.0 in 2001 under a handheld clocking system. The fully-automated timing system that Bornemeier ran with is considered to be more accurate and is now used for school records.
Massimo Lojing tied a school-best mark in the high jump with a height of 6-foot-2. He became the first Elmwood-Murdock athlete to reach that height in more than 20 years. Tim Dill (1992) and Eric Schneider (1997) both cleared 6-2 in those seasons.
Elmwood-Murdock will continue the campaign Friday in the DC West Invite. Twelve schools are scheduled to compete in the meet. Action will begin at 10 a.m.
Girls Team Results
DC West 68, Elmwood-Murdock 54, Yutan 47
Elmwood-Murdock Results
200 – Chloe Hosier 31.14 (3rd), Katelyn Vogler 32.26 (5th)
400 – Hannah Mather 1:18.82 (3rd), Claire Ernst 1:20.37 (4th), Rylee Hogue 1:26.85 (5th)
800 – Bailey Frahm 3:04.19 (1st), Maycee Platt 3:14.41 (3rd)
1,600 – Lauren Justesen 6:00.52 (1st)
3,200 – Alyssa Robertson 18:38.80 (2nd)
100-meter hurdles – Bre Romero 22.43 (6th)
300-meter hurdles – Kylee Synovec 53.05 (1st), Sela Rikli 55.72 (2nd)
400-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock 59.83 (3rd)
1,600-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock 4:48.61 (1st)
3,200-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock 12:18.47 (1st)
High Jump – Chloe Hosier 4-6 (1st), Sela Rikli 4-4 (3rd), Bailey Frahm 4-4 (4th)
Long Jump – Chloe Hosier 14-5 (2nd), Sydney Anderson 13-0 1/2 (6th)
Triple Jump – Hannah Mather 25-8 1/2 (5th)
Shot Put – Katelyn Vogler 31-4 (2nd), Abby Petersen 30-9 (4th)
Discus – Nicole Wenzel 93-7 (4th), Abby Petersen 85-4 (5th), Nicole Meyer 83-8 (6th)
Boys Team Results
DC West 86, Elmwood-Murdock 60, Yutan 32
Elmwood-Murdock Results
100 – Carter Bornemeier 11.18 (1st, school record), Drake Spohr 11.95 (3rd)
200 – Carter Bornemeier 23.46 (1st)
400 – Austin Hawks 1:01.67 (4th)
800 – Noah Willey 2:30.80 (6th)
1,600 – Tommy Eggert 5:51.51 (5th)
3,200 – Sergio Rikli 13:05.14 (4th), Noah Jones 15:07.49 (5th)
110-meter hurdles – Andy Meyer 16.61 (1st), Massimo Lojing 16.71 (2nd), Hayden Ernst 20.88 (3rd)
300-meter hurdles – Andy Meyer 42.92 (1st), Massimo Lojing 47.45 (2nd), Hayden Ernst 53.04 (4th)
400-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock 47.85 (3rd)
1,600-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock 3:57.52 (2nd)
3,200-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock 10:30.04 (3rd)
High Jump – Massimo Lojing 6-2 (1st, tied school record), Tommy Eggert 5-0 (tied 5th)
Long Jump – Carter Bornemeier 20-3 (1st)
Triple Jump – Massimo Lojing 41-2 3/4 (1st), Tucker Oehlerking 32-9 (4th), Noah Jones 31-2 1/2 (5th)
Shot Put – Ethan Clements 40-0 (2nd), Cody Bornemeier 38-5 1/2 (3rd)
Discus – Ethan Clements 112-3 (3rd), Drake Spohr 103-5 (4th), Cody Bornemeier 99-2 (5th)