Knights, Cougars play Cass County matchup

CONESTOGA – Effort in the rebounding department helped Elmwood-Murdock haul in a confidence-boosting victory over Conestoga on Monday night.
The Knights made their rebounding work pay off in the form of a 43-26 triumph in the CHS gym. Elmwood-Murdock outrebounded the Cougars 49-25 and grabbed 18 offensive boards during the evening. That helped E-M score 12 points on second-chance shots in the game.
E-M head coach Paul Dwyer said the Knights knew they needed to work hard in order to keep the taller Cougars from winning battles on the glass. Eight players wrote their names in the rebounding column and junior Sela Rikli snatched a career-best 13 boards.
“Their two taller girls do a really nice job of getting position inside, so we knew it was an all-hands-on-deck thing for us as far as rebounding,” Dwyer said. “I thought the girls did a great job with that tonight. They kept going after the basketball every time there was a missed shot, and that ended up helping us a lot. That was a big deal for us.”
“We knew that we had to try to stop them from getting good shots and picking up offensive rebounds,” Conestoga head coach Tony Thies said. “Those were the two things that made a big difference tonight. We did a pretty decent job of keeping them from getting a lot of wide-open looks, but their rebounding was really good.
“They’re a pretty scrappy team and they did a nice job of crashing the boards and getting second chances. That kept the momentum on their side the whole night.”
Dwyer said the Knights wanted to keep Conestoga (3-8) from gaining energy through fast-break baskets. They achieved that goal by taking care of the basketball during the first 16 minutes. The Knights committed just six turnovers and gave up just one transition basket in the first half.
“The first half was huge for us,” Dwyer said. “I think it was a real confidence-builder for the girls to see how well we played both on offense and defense. The girls did a nice job of protecting the basketball, which kept them from getting out and running in transition, and we moved the ball well when we had it.”
Ella Zierott’s assist to Jayden Halferty for a 3-pointer gave Elmwood-Murdock a 7-0 lead, and consecutive jumpers from Lexi Bacon and Tatum Backemeyer made it 13-3 after one quarter. A jumper in the lane and a 3-pointer from Myah Cummings cut the gap to 18-8, but E-M closed the second period with six straight points. A free throw from Bacon, 3-pointer by Zierott and jumper from Laney Frahm produced a 24-8 lead.
E-M (7-8) created a 36-12 cushion in the third quarter. Bailey Frahm and Laney Frahm scored baskets and Halferty buried consecutive 3-pointers from the top of the arc. Conestoga produced 14 points in the fourth quarter but the deficit was too much to overcome.
“It was simply one of those nights where the ball doesn’t drop in the hoop, and we told the girls sometimes those things happen,” Thies said. “I thought the girls did a good job of running the offense. We got a lot of good looks and I think normally those shots are going to fall in for us. Tonight it just didn’t happen.”
Halferty and Backemeyer guided Elmwood-Murdock’s balanced offense with nine and eight points. Halferty chipped in eight rebounds, two steals, two blocks and three pass deflections, and Backemeyer generated five rebounds and one assist for the Knights.
Zierott helped the Knights with nine points, five assists and three rebounds, and Rikli had two points, 13 boards, one assist and one block. Bailey Frahm finished with four points, nine rebounds, two steals and one pass deflection, and Bacon produced seven points, six rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal.
Laney Frahm gave Elmwood-Murdock four points, four rebounds and one assist, and Madie Justesen hauled in one rebound during the evening. Haylee Josoff, Jacie Fleischman, Cassidy Callaway and Claire Ernst saw court time for the team.
Cummings paced Conestoga’s offense with 12 points. She added three rebounds, two assists, two steals and one pass deflection. Sophia Ackerman contributed two points, nine rebounds, one block and two pass deflections, and MacKaylee Madsen poured in six points, two assists and one pass deflection.
Taylor McClatchey collected two points, two assists, two steals and three pass deflections, and Mati Steckler ended the night with seven rebounds, four steals, one assist and one pass deflection. Lindee Watson tallied four points, three boards, one assist and one steal in the post.
Ali Gansemer chipped in three rebounds and two assists and Haven Zimmerman made one pass deflection. Danie Parriott, Jennifer Sedlacek, Jameson Yost, Addie Priefert and Sophia Tegels helped the team defensively.
Dwyer said the Knights would see lasting benefits from their work against the Cougars.
“Conestoga’s got a good team,” Dwyer said. “Their record isn’t even close to indicative of the type of team they have there. We knew coming in that we had to give them our full attention, and I thought the girls did a good job of doing that. We were pretty focused tonight.”
Elmwood-Murdock 13 11 12 7 – 43
Conestoga 3 5 4 14 – 26
Elmwood-Murdock (43)
Rikli 0-2 2-4 2, B. Frahm 2-5 0-0 4, Zierott 3-12 0-0 9, Halferty 3-12 0-0 9, Bacon 3-8 1-2 7, Backemeyer 4-7 0-0 8, L. Frahm 2-8 0-0 4, Justesen 0-0 0-0 0, Fleischman 0-1 0-0 0, Callaway 0-0 0-0 0, Josoff 0-0 0-0 0, Ernst 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-55 3-6 43.