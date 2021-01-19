Knights, Cougars play Cass County matchup

“They’re a pretty scrappy team and they did a nice job of crashing the boards and getting second chances. That kept the momentum on their side the whole night.”

Dwyer said the Knights wanted to keep Conestoga (3-8) from gaining energy through fast-break baskets. They achieved that goal by taking care of the basketball during the first 16 minutes. The Knights committed just six turnovers and gave up just one transition basket in the first half.

“The first half was huge for us,” Dwyer said. “I think it was a real confidence-builder for the girls to see how well we played both on offense and defense. The girls did a nice job of protecting the basketball, which kept them from getting out and running in transition, and we moved the ball well when we had it.”

Ella Zierott’s assist to Jayden Halferty for a 3-pointer gave Elmwood-Murdock a 7-0 lead, and consecutive jumpers from Lexi Bacon and Tatum Backemeyer made it 13-3 after one quarter. A jumper in the lane and a 3-pointer from Myah Cummings cut the gap to 18-8, but E-M closed the second period with six straight points. A free throw from Bacon, 3-pointer by Zierott and jumper from Laney Frahm produced a 24-8 lead.