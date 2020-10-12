Knights, Cougars play in Homecoming game

ELMWOOD – Elmwood-Murdock athletes and fans enjoyed a happy Homecoming on Friday night with a district victory over Conestoga.

The Knights rallied from an early deficit to defeat the Cougars 56-8. Elmwood-Murdock changed the game’s momentum in the second quarter. The team scored three touchdowns, one field goal and one safety to enter halftime up 36-8.

Conestoga head coach Trenton Clausen said the Cougars battled on a night when several key players were sidelined due to injuries. Conestoga (1-6) scored on its first series of the game and remained within 12-8 after one period. Elmwood-Murdock (4-3) pressed the start button on its offense with multiple long drives the rest of the evening.

“Our boys were able to do some good things both offensively and defensively,” Clausen said. “We played a good first quarter, but the rest of the game we couldn’t get enough defensive stops.

“The boys played with good effort the entire game, but our depth due to injuries held us back. It seemed like every time something went right for us on offense we were called back with a penalty. We will need to correct those things in practice this week.”