Knights, Cougars play in Homecoming game

ELMWOOD – Elmwood-Murdock athletes and fans enjoyed a happy Homecoming on Friday night with a district victory over Conestoga.
The Knights rallied from an early deficit to defeat the Cougars 56-8. Elmwood-Murdock changed the game’s momentum in the second quarter. The team scored three touchdowns, one field goal and one safety to enter halftime up 36-8.
Conestoga head coach Trenton Clausen said the Cougars battled on a night when several key players were sidelined due to injuries. Conestoga (1-6) scored on its first series of the game and remained within 12-8 after one period. Elmwood-Murdock (4-3) pressed the start button on its offense with multiple long drives the rest of the evening.
“Our boys were able to do some good things both offensively and defensively,” Clausen said. “We played a good first quarter, but the rest of the game we couldn’t get enough defensive stops.
“The boys played with good effort the entire game, but our depth due to injuries held us back. It seemed like every time something went right for us on offense we were called back with a penalty. We will need to correct those things in practice this week.”
Conestoga changed the scoreboard in its favor less than four minutes into the game. Jayden Widler set up a touchdown chance when he hauled in a 31-yard pass from Tobias Nolting near the sideline. Nolting scored from the 2-yard line on the next play.
E-M responded after Carson vonRentzell caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Reid Fletcher on the next drive. Henry Coleman gave the Knights the lead when he worked his way free from the defense and caught a wide-open 20-yard touchdown pass at the 2:53 mark.
Fletcher set up Elmwood-Murdock’s next series when he intercepted a pass near midfield. Cade Hosier capped the series with a jet sweep touchdown run early in the second quarter. E-M made it 20-8 when the snap sailed into the end zone on Conestoga’s attempted punt with 7:04 left.
The Knights scored three times in the final 5:52 of the first half. Hosier sprinted into the end zone from 19 yards out on a counter run, and Noah Arent snagged a 15-yard touchdown pass from Fletcher with 27.1 seconds to go.
Fletcher gave E-M a chance to pad the lead after he made his second interception of the half on Conestoga’s next play. Arent caught a 36-yard pass from Fletcher and Elmwood-Murdock called timeout with 0.1 seconds left on the clock. Coleman booted a 24-yard field goal to give the Knights a 36-8 halftime lead.
Elmwood-Murdock found the end zone three times in the second half. Arent produced a 40-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter, and Hosier began the fourth period with a 29-yard touchdown scamper. Sergio Rikli added his name in the scorebook with a 32-yard touchdown run.
Fletcher went 7-of-10 passing for 196 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed six times for 51 yards. Jared Drake gained 124 yards on 16 carries, Hosier had 90 yards and three touchdowns on eight attempts and Rikli gained 38 yards and one touchdown on two attempts.
Arent led E-M’s receiving corps with four catches for 160 yards and two scores. Coleman caught two passes for 24 yards and one touchdown, and vonRentzell finished with one catch for 12 yards.
Fletcher picked off two passes and Cody Kopf and Hunter Hansen each recovered one CHS fumble. Drake generated eight solo and ten assisted tackles, Kopf made four solo and six assisted stops and vonRentzell had one solo and ten assisted tackles. Fletcher and Gus Pope each had four solo tackles and Arent made three solo and three assisted plays.
Nolting guided Conestoga’s offense with 19 carries for 94 yards and one touchdown. Keaghon Chini gained 40 yards on 11 carries and Widler collected two receptions for 39 yards.
Carter Plowman made two solo and 11 assisted tackles and Chini had three solo and five assisted stops. Gage Totilas posted three solo and four assisted tackles, and Widler and Jared Lewis each ended with two solo and three assisted tackles. Brody Hassler added one solo and seven assisted tackles.
Conestoga will conclude the 2020 campaign Thursday with a home game against Omaha Brownell-Talbot. The Cougars and Raiders are scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Elmwood-Murdock will wrap up the regular season Friday with a trip to Cedar Bluffs. The Knights and Wildcats are slated to start at 7 p.m.
Conestoga 8 0 0 0 – 8
Elmwood-Murdock 12 24 7 13 – 56
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
CHS – Nolting 2 run (Nolting run), 8:11
EM – vonRentzell 12 pass from Fletcher (kick no good), 5:07
EM – Coleman 20 pass from Fletcher (run no good), 2:53
2nd Quarter
EM – Hosier 7 run (pass no good), 9:53
EM – Safety, 7:04
EM – Hosier 19 run (run no good), 5:52
EM – Arent 15 pass from Fletcher (Coleman kick), 0:27
EM – Coleman field goal, 0:01
3rd Quarter
EM – Arent 40 pass from Fletcher (Coleman kick)
4th Quarter
EM – Hosier 29 run (Coleman kick)
EM – Rikli 32 run (run no good)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!