MURDOCK – The Elmwood-Murdock girls may not have held phones in their hands during Thursday night’s game with Palmyra, but they did make many winning connections on the court.
The Knights relied on crisp passing to defeat Palmyra 60-31. Elmwood-Murdock dialed up 20 assists during the evening and used a team-first approach to neutralize Palmyra’s zone defense. Athletes made entry, skip and bounce passes to locate open teammates and finish many possessions with baskets.
“Our assist-to-basket ratio was really good tonight,” Elmwood-Murdock head coach Paul Dwyer said. “The girls did a great job with their passing. One of our goals in every game is to make good passes and get the defense off their feet, and they showed that tonight. It was great to see them run the offense like that.”
Dwyer said he was pleased to see the Knights start the game with a large amount of energy. Elmwood-Murdock (9-8) roared ahead 14-2 in the first six minutes and limited Palmyra (1-17) to nine points in the first half. The team made three steals and three blocks in the first quarter.
“Our energy level was really good tonight,” Dwyer said. “We didn’t start the game the other night against Freeman with as much energy as we needed to, so that was definitely an emphasis tonight. I was really happy with the way the girls played at the start of the game, especially on defense. They did a good job of keeping Palmyra from getting a lot of easy looks at the basket.”
Elmwood-Murdock built its lead to 40-11 after Lauren Justesen made a short jumper and Jayden Halferty collected a steal and fast-break layup. A crosscourt assist from Bailey Frahm to Paetyn Florell gave the team a 44-15 lead, and Justesen’s assist to Brenna Schmidt inside increased the gap to 54-24.
Elmwood-Murdock focused a large part of its offense on getting the basketball inside to Schmidt. The 6-foot-5 sophomore scored four of the team’s first five baskets and went 8-of-10 in the first half. She ended her 26-point outburst with a 13-of-16 effort from the floor. She also had eight rebounds, four blocks, two assists and three pass deflections.
Halferty contributed ten points, five assists, two rebounds and six steals, and Justesen collected eight points, five assists, five steals and four pass deflections. Florell ended the evening with four points, two rebounds, three steals and two pass deflections, and Frahm tallied seven points, three assists, one steal and one pass deflection.
Lexi Bacon generated three points, three assists, three rebounds and three steals for E-M. Katelyn Vogler posted two rebounds, Ella Zierott tallied two points and one assist and Kylee Rieflin collected two rebounds and one assist. Sela Rikli and Claire Ernst each saw court time for the team.
Dwyer said the Knights were happy to erase Tuesday night’s loss to Freeman from their memory banks. He said E-M athletes will try to use the victory over Palmyra as a springboard for future success.
“The girls were disappointed after Tuesday night, so I think it was good that we had a short turnaround from that game,” Dwyer said. “We’re looking forward to taking this momentum and using it for the rest of the season.”
Elmwood-Murdock will be the fourth seed in next week’s East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament. E-M will host fifth-seeded Freeman at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Palmyra 4 5 15 7 – 31
Elmwood-Murdock 14 18 16 12 – 60
Palmyra (31)
C. Whyman 3-4 0-0 6, Ptacnik 2-7 0-0 4, Sweney 1-6 1-5 4, Gabriel 1-4 3-6 5, Bohaty 1-4 0-0 3, Wilen 3-5 0-3 6, Davis 0-1 1-2 1, Schaufenberg 0-0 0-0 0, Busch 0-0 0-0 0, M. Whyman 1-1 0-0 2, Bellotto 0-0 0-0 0, Jung 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-32 5-16 31.
Elmwood-Murdock (60)
Bacon 1-5 1-2 3, Halferty 4-8 0-0 10, Justesen 4-8 0-0 8, Florell 2-2 0-0 4, Schmidt 13-16 0-0 26, Frahm 3-9 0-0 7, Vogler 0-2 0- 0, Rieflin 0-1 0-0 0, Rikli 0-0 0-0 0, Zierott 1-1 0-2 2, Ernst 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-50 1-4 60.