Knights do well at Arlington Invite

FREMONT – Elmwood-Murdock golfers registered positive swings on Tuesday during their trip to the Arlington Invite.

Madi Lambert, Hannah Petersen and Ella Zierott traveled to Fremont Golf Club to compete in the tournament. E-M head coach Curt Backemeyer said illness affected the team in recent days, which meant only three Knights were able to compete. They played 18 holes in temperatures that reached the upper 90s.

“We persisted on a hot day on a course with challenging, fast greens,” Backemeyer said.

Petersen led Elmwood-Murdock at the tournament with an 18th-place score of 118. She fired a 65 on the front nine and collected a 53 on the back nine. Lambert delivered a score of 124 and Zierott produced a round of 144.

Bennington teammates Payton Morgan and Savannah McFalls each had winning rounds of 93. They helped the Badgers claim the team title with a score of 386. Oakland-Craig placed second with a total of 407.

The Knights will continue their season on Monday, Sept. 26. The team will host the Elmwood-Murdock Invite at 10 a.m. at Grandpa’s Woods. Arlington, Ashland-Greenwood, Bennington, Cedar Bluffs/Mead, Elkhorn North, Elkhorn South, Lincoln Lutheran and Palmyra will be in the tournament.

Elmwood-Murdock had been scheduled to host a dual with Palmyra on Sept. 27. The dual has been cancelled because of low numbers on Palmyra’s golf team.

Team Results

Bennington 386, Oakland-Craig 407, Archbishop Bergan 425, Blair 449, Elkhorn 490, Cedar Bluffs/Mead 507, Ashland-Greenwood 509, Wahoo 521, Arlington 534, Fremont 534, Elmwood-Murdock 584, West Point-Beemer 654, Palmyra 714

Elmwood-Murdock Results

Madi Lambert 59-65 124, Hannah Petersen 65-53 118, Ella Zierott 74-70 144