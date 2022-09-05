Knights dominate Falcons with strong scoring attack

ELMWOOD – Many Americans think of Independence Day history when they hear the number 76 in conversations.

Elmwood-Murdock football players created a different meaning for the number Friday night by breaking free from many attempted tackles.

The Knights dominated Freeman 76-20 in the first home game of the fall. Elmwood-Murdock generated a large number on the scoreboard for the second straight week. The team defeated Falls City Sacred Heart 95-44 in the season opener.

Elmwood-Murdock (2-0) set the tone for the matchup within the first few minutes against Freeman (1-1). The Knights raced out to a 21-6 lead after one quarter and built a 49-20 halftime edge. Elmwood-Murdock created a running clock in the second half by outscoring the Falcons 27-0.

Reid Fletcher gave the Knights a boost with his work in the running and passing departments. He went 9-of-12 through the air for 135 yards and one touchdown, and he added 178 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Fletcher completed passes to four teammates and connected with targets on short, medium and long throws.

Cade Hosier generated 129 yards and five touchdowns on 14 rushing attempts, and Rylan Kastens gained 63 yards and one touchdown on two carries. Dashiell Coleman had 43 yards and one touchdown on four attempts, Clayton Wagner scored on an 8-yard touchdown run and Hadley Belina gained ten yards on two carries. Kayden Bacon added five yards on one carry.

Riley Wilson paced the team’s receiving corps with four catches for 67 yards. Henry Coleman caught three passes for 45 yards and one touchdown, and Braden Mommens hauled in one 16-yard reception. Hosier caught one pass out of the backfield for six yards.

Fletcher helped the team’s defense with six solo and six assisted tackles. Wilson made four solo and four assisted plays, Hosier tallied three solo and eight assisted tackles and Tyson Mans collected two solo and nine assisted tackles.

Coleman and Sam Clements each made two solo and eight assisted tackles, Reagan vonRentzell tallied two solo and five assisted tackles and Mommens made one solo and six assisted stops. Max Wynegar and Abrahm Jones each pocketed one solo and three assisted tackles, and Jones chipped in one fumble recovery for the Knights.

Elmwood-Murdock has already surpassed 1,000 yards of offense this season. The team gained 619 yards against Falls City Sacred Heart and posted 494 against Freeman. The Knights produced 24 first downs against the Falcons.

Elmwood-Murdock will travel to Palmyra on Friday afternoon for a matchup with the Panthers. The teams will play at Olson Sports Complex at 4 p.m.

Freeman 6 14 0 0 – 20

Elmwood-Murdock 21 28 14 13 – 76