ELMWOOD – Elmwood-Murdock’s offense skyrocketed into a winning orbit against Palmyra in Thursday’s regular-season finale.
The Knights came close to reaching the century mark in a 92-36 victory. Elmwood-Murdock (7-1) kept Palmyra (4-4) from springing an upset with a pulverizing attack on the ground. E-M gained 408 rushing yards and converted nine times on third and fourth downs. The team ended the evening with 503 total yards of offense.
Palmyra gave the Knights everything they could handle in the first half. The Panthers scored the game’s first touchdown in the opening minutes and tied things at 14-14 late in the first quarter. The team led 28-22 midway through the second quarter after a touchdown run.
Elmwood-Murdock went into the locker room up 38-28 after touchdown runs from Drake Spohr and Noah Arent. Spohr, Arent and Jared Drake posted the team’s earlier scores on a kickoff return, short run and 35-yard pass.
The Knights flew away from Palmyra in the final 24 minutes. Spohr opened the third quarter with back-to-back touchdown runs, and Arent and Drake made it 68-28 on a pair of scoring scampers. E-M reached 92 points after touchdown runs from Drake and Arent and a fumble return from Noah Jones.
E-M’s defense played a major role in the outcome. Arent, Jones and Tyler Marlatt all recovered fumbles and Spohr blocked an extra-point kick. The Knights limited Palmyra to a 2-of-11 performance on third-down plays and a 1-of-6 outcome on fourth downs.
Spohr ended the game 4-of-7 passing for 95 yards and one touchdown. Arent hauled in two passes for 77 yards and Jones made one 18-yard catch.
Spohr and Drake each scored four touchdowns and Arent pocketed three TDs. Spohr ran 16 times for 188 yards, Drake had 18 carries for 108 yards and Arent had 57 yards on six attempts. Cade Hosier gained 37 rushing yards for Elmwood-Murdock, and Levi Offner (9), Noah Willey (5), Jaxson Spellman (3) and Reid Fletcher (1) had yards on the ground.
Spohr made six solo and five assisted tackles and Drake finished with five solo and five assisted stops. Marlatt posted two solo and five assisted tackles, Arent made four solo and four assisted plays and Spellman had four solo and three assisted tackles.
Sam Behrends had one solo and four assisted tackles, Offner posted two solo and two assisted stops and Fletcher made a pair of solo tackles. Jones, Cody Kopf, Riley Rose, Rylan Kastens and Hugo van Dijk all collected one solo tackle.
Elmwood-Murdock secured the District D1-2 title and an automatic playoff berth with the victory. The Knights will be the third seed in the Eastern Division of the Class D-1 playoffs.
Elmwood-Murdock will host 14th-seeded East Butler (4-4) in the first round on Thursday, Oct. 31. Game time will be determined within the next 48 hours. The winner will face either sixth-seeded Southern (6-2) or 11th-seeded Tri County (5-3) in the second round on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
Palmyra 14 14 8 0 – 36
Elmwood-Murdock 14 24 38 16 – 92
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
PHS – TD run (kick good)
EM – Spohr 77 kickoff return (run good)
EM – Drake 5 run (run no good)
PHS – TD pass (kick good)
2nd Quarter
PHS – TD pass (kick no good)
EM – Arent 35 pass from Spohr (run good)
PHS – TD run (run good)
EM – Spohr 39 run (run good)
EM – Arent 2 run (run good)
3rd Quarter
EM – Spohr 39 run (run good)
EM – Spohr 16 run (run good)
EM – Arent 1 run (run good)
EM – Drake run (run no good)
PHS – TD pass (run good)
EM – Drake run (run good)
4th Quarter
EM – Jones fumble return (run good)
EM – Arent 5 run (run good)