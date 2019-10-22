OMAHA – Elmwood-Murdock erased every question about the outcome of Friday night’s football game with Omaha Brownell-Talbot in the first quarter.
The Knights jumped out to a 40-0 lead after 12 minutes and went on to defeat the Raiders 76-24. Elmwood-Murdock scored five times in the opening quarter and copied the feat in the second period.
The Knights generated 410 total yards of offense and went 5-of-9 on third-down conversions. The team committed just two penalties the entire evening.
Cade Hosier began the scoring spree with a 16-yard run early in the game. Noah Jones hauled in a 21-yard touchdown pass from Drake Spohr on the next drive, and Spohr sprinted into the end zone on each of the following two series. Noah Willey posted the team’s fifth touchdown on a 20-yard reception.
Noah Arent, Hosier and Spohr kicked off the second quarter with touchdown runs of 11, 30 and 46 yards. Arent ended the first half with scoring efforts of 21 and 19 yards.
Six Elmwood-Murdock players reached double-digit rushing totals. Spohr ran four times for 84 yards, Hosier had 81 yards on six carries and Arent gained 80 yards on five attempts. Jared Drake posted 67 yards on seven attempts, Levi Offner had 22 yards on eight carries and Reid Fletcher tallied 22 yards on three attempts.
Spohr completed three passes for 50 yards. Willey hauled in two receptions for 30 yards and Jones made one 21-yard reception.
Drake ended the game with four solo and six assisted tackles. He made five stops behind the line of scrimmage. Spohr collected seven solo and four assisted tackles and Carson vonRentzell had two solo and two assisted tackles. Offner contributed two solo and four assisted tackles and Hosier made two solo plays.
VonRentzell produced two stops behind the line of scrimmage. Hosier, Tyler Marlatt, Justin Wolph, Jaxson Spellman and Cody Kopf all finished with one tackle for loss. Willey made one interception and averaged 52 yards on 11 kickoffs. He produced six touchbacks in the game.
Elmwood-Murdock (6-1) scored 60 or more points for the fourth time this season. The team also accomplished the feat against Johnson-Brock, Mead and Southern. Omaha Brownell-Talbot (2-5) surrendered 60 or more points for the fourth time this fall.
The Knights will look to clinch the District D1-2 championship Thursday against Palmyra. The Panthers (4-3) are currently tied with Nebraska City Lourdes for second place in district standings. Elmwood-Murdock is 3-0 in the district and Palmyra and NCL are both 2-1.
Elmwood-Murdock and Palmyra will play at 7 p.m. in Elmwood. The Knights would likely secure a home playoff game with a victory.
Elmwood-Murdock 40 36 0 0 – 76
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 0 0 8 16 – 24
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
EM – Hosier 16 run (run good)
EM – Jones 21 pass from Spohr (run good)
EM – Spohr 26 run (run good)
EM – Spohr 5 run (run good)
EM – Willey 20 pass from Spohr (run good)
2nd Quarter
EM – Arent 11 run (run good)
EM – Hosier 30 run (run good)
EM – Spohr 46 run (run good)
EM – Arent 21 run (run no good)
EM – Arent 19 run (run good)
3rd Quarter
OBT – Pugsley 17 run (run good)
4th Quarter
OBT – Pugsley 20 run (run good)
OBT – Alli run (run good)