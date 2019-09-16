MEAD – Elmwood-Murdock made sure it would win Friday night’s football game against Mead by manufacturing plenty of offense against the Raiders.
The Knights piled up 500 total yards of offense in a 66-22 victory. Elmwood-Murdock ran 49 times for 350 yards and threw nine times for 150 yards. E-M gained 21 first downs, went 8-for-11 on third-down conversions and kept drives alive on all three fourth-down attempts.
Both teams warmed up their scoring attacks in the second quarter. E-M posted 38 points in the period and Mead generated 22 points.
Elmwood-Murdock increased its 44-22 halftime lead with several touchdowns in the last two periods. The team scored twice in the third quarter and crossed the goal line once in the fourth quarter. E-M’s defense pitched a shutout in the final 24 minutes.
Drake Spohr helped Elmwood-Murdock’s offense with 205 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. He also went 5-of-9 through the air for 150 yards and two scores.
Noah Arent ran nine times for 38 yards and three touchdowns, and Jacob Drake collected 56 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Cade Hosier added 46 yards on nine carries, Rylan Kastens gained four rushing yards and Reid Fletcher gained one yard.
Noah Willey hauled in three receptions for 65 yards and two touchdowns. Drake made one 46-yard catch and Arent snagged one 39-yard reception.
Drake and Spohr both finished with five solo and five assisted tackles. Drake made three stops behind the line of scrimmage and Spohr had one tackle for loss. Arent generated five solo and two assisted tackles, Cody Kopf had three solo and one assisted tackle and Willey made two solo and two assisted stops. Willey also had one interception for E-M.
Jaxson Spellman collected two solo and three assisted stops and Carson vonRentzell finished with two solo and two assisted tackles. Kopf finished with two stops for loss and vonRentzell and Hugo vanDijk each made one tackle for loss.
Elmwood-Murdock 6 38 16 6 – 66
Mead 0 22 0 0 – 22